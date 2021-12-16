Trending
Dec. 16, 2021

AEW 'Winter is Coming': Adam Page defends title against Bryan Danielson

By Wade Sheridan

Dec. 16 (UPI) -- AEW World Champion Hangman Adam Page had his first title defense against Bryan Danielson in a special episode of Dynamite titled Winter is Coming.

Page vs. Danielson opened the show on Wednesday, kicking things off with a bang.

The grapplers faced off before the bout got started. Danielson acted over confident throughout the match and performed jumping jacks in the corner. The American Dragon targeted Page's back and used a number of submission moves including the Romero Special, which he transitioned into a Dragon Sleeper.

Page, after Danielson remained in control, collided with his rival by diving out of the ring. Page then went to the top rope and unleashed a picture-perfect Moonsault that knocked Danielson down outside the ring.

Danielson was later able to roll out of the ring before Page could perform the Buckshot Lariat. Danielson also avoided a second Moonsault by pushing the champ off of the top turnbuckle, sending him into the ring apron.

Page started to bleed from the top of his head after Danielson smashed him into the coroner ring posts. Danielson started to concentrate on Page's right arm and wrapped it around the steel ring post to inflict even more damage.

The action continued until the 60-minute time limit started to expire. Page went to the top rope again, but crashed into the timekeeper's table outside the ring after Danielson moved out of the way.

Danielson later got ready to deliver the Running Knee but Page countered it with a Dead Eye. Danielson then got his revenge by reversing the Buckshot Lariat into the Le Bell Lock.

As time stated to expire, Page nailed Danielson with a hard Clothesline and was able to finally connect with the Buckshot Lariat. The time limit had ended however, and Page was unable to pin Danielson, ending the epic, hour-long match in a draw.

Also at Winter is Coming, MJF took on Dante Martin to determine who would obtain the Dynamite Diamond Ring for a full year. Both men were the final two competitors last week in the Dynamite Diamond Battle Royale.

MJF had previously won the Dynamite Diamond Ring two years in a row and has continued to use the item to win matches. MJF also got on the microphone to berate the Dallas crowd and his rival, CM Punk.

Martin pulled out all the stops against MJF and used his high-flying and high-octane offense to keep his opponent at bay.

Martin performed a Nose Bleed Springboard and nearly won the match until Ricky Starks suddenly appeared and placed MJF's foot on the ropes in order to break up the three count.

MJF then used the distraction to apply his Salt of the Earth submission hold in order to win the match and the Dynamite Diamond Ring for the third year in a row. MJF's Pinnacle teammates Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler of FTR entered the ring to celebrate with MJF as the lights in the arena went out.

Darby Allin and the legendary Sting were in the ring once the lights were turned back on. The duo attacked The Pinnacle with MJF hitting Sting below the belt. The Pinnacle were in control until Punk ran into the ring with a baseball bat to make the save.

Punk got on the microphone and said next week on Dynamite he will team up with Allin and Sting to take on MJF, Harwood and Wheeler.

Other moments from Winter is Coming included Wardlow quickly defeating Matt Sydal; Hikaru Shida defeating Serena Deeb by taking advantage of an exposed turnbuckle; and Adam Cole saying he had a special Christmas present for The Young Bucks next week on Dynamite.

