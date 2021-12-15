Will Forte: 'MacGruber' series began as movie sequel

1/5

Will Forte said "MacGruber" had more freedom on Peacock than in the movie version. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Will Forte said the Peacock series MacGruber, premiering Thursday, began as a sequel to the 2010 movie. Creators Forte, Jorma Taccone and John Solomon began to generate sequel ideas immediately after the movie's release, some of which Forte said remain in the show's first episode. Advertisement

"We had always talked about how MacGruber would be locked away in prison and Piper would have been kicked out of the military," Forte told UPI in a Zoom interview. "We got down to the specifics when we started writing."

The 2010 MacGruber movie was based on the Saturday Night Live sketch that starred Forte and Kristen Wiig. MacGruber (Forte) was an incompetent version of Richard Dean Anderson's TV hero MacGyver.

In each MacGruber sketch, MacGruber failed to prevent a bomb from exploding. Several MacGruber sketches aired in a single SNL episode.

The movie put MacGruber in the genre of action movies. He teamed up with Vicki St. Elmo (Kristen Wiig) and Dixon Piper (Ryan Phillippe) to stop a terrorist (Val Kilmer).

The film grossed less than its $10 million budget in 2010. Still, Forte, Taccone and Solomon always hoped they'd be able to revisit MacGruber.

"For 12 years, we kept just throwing stuff in the hopper and hoping we'd get a chance to use it one day," Forte said. "Thank God, Peacock let us."

MacGruber has been in prison since 2010 because of the destruction he caused in his last mission. Piper has been discharged from the military because of his involvement with MacGruber.

Phillippe said playing a character so frustrated with MacGruber enhances Forte's antics.

"I think that makes the comedy that much funnier when you have people reacting in a realistic manner -- in the way that the audience might if they were a part of these absurd situations," Phillippe said.

"It's fun to play annoyed or disturbed with MacGruber. too. You need those characters to balance everything else out."

Likewise, Billy Zane plays the villain, Enos Queeth, as a legitimate threat. Zane said Queeth is more evil than his villain characters in Titanic, Dead Calm or Demon Knight.

"It's personal for him," Zane said. "He's got a personal vendetta, but he's taking it out on the world."

The streaming service gave Forte and company more freedom for their outrageous jokes. The movie was rated R, and the Motion Picture Association of America restricted how many times Forte pumped his body in a ridiculous sex scene.

"We had too many pumps in the scene," Forte said.

Forte said Peacock placed no such restrictions on the series. For example, in the second episode, MacGruber escapes a terrorist compound naked.

"It's not my comfort zone, but I'm willing to do it if it's for the right situation," Forte said. "There were discussions over whether I would find clothes somewhere around that bunker where I'm at. But, we just decided it would make the most sense for me to be naked pretty much throughout the episode."

One joke Forte did not wish to repeat from the movie involved celery. In the MacGruber movie, Forte held a stalk of celery between his buttocks to distract the bad guys.

"I don't know that anybody had any appetite for more of that celery joke," Forte said. "There are a lot of things that I had to do in the movie and in this series that do not bring honor to the Forte family name."

MacGruber still rips out the throats of his enemies with his bare hands. The show finds new, elaborate ways for him to commit ridiculous violence.

Directors Taccone and Solomon filmed the Peacock series in a widescreen style like a straight-action movie. Taccone said the goal was to set the stage for a traditional action movie that might star Schwarzenegger or Stallone, and then set MacGruber loose in it.

"We're basically creating a world -- an action movie world to then destroy it," Taccone said. "We love putting so much detail into how 'real' this looks to then have the wrong character walk into a scene."

As absurd as MacGruber gets, it contains one heartfelt dramatic moment. Sam Elliott plays MacGruber's father, and delivers a monolog full of absurd details about their characters' history.

"We wrote it as this super over-the-top, overwrought, melodramatic scene, and I come in and I ham it up," Forte said. "He just is doing it with such sincere acting."

All eight episodes of MacGruber are available on Peacock on Thursday.