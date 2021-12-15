'The Witcher': Geralt, Ciri, Vesemir pose in Season 2 photo

1/5

Henry Cavill plays Geralt of Rivia on the Netflix series "The Witcher." File Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Netflix is gearing up for the release of The Witcher Season 2. The streaming service shared a photo for the season Wednesday featuring Henry Cavill, Freya Allan and Kim Bodnia. Advertisement

The picture shows Geralt of Rivia (Cavill) posing with Vesemir (Bodnia), his mentor and the oldest living witcher, and Ciri (Allan), a princess with magical powers who he's taken under his protection.

Vesemir is the protagonist of the animated film The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, in which he was voiced by Theo James. The movie is an origin story for Vesemir and explores how witchers are created.

The Witcher Season 2 will follow Geralt as he escorts Ciri to Kaer Morhen, an old keep of the witchers.

Netflix shared photos for the season Monday featuring Geralt, Ciri and Geralt's horse Roach.

On Tuesday, the streaming service posted a photo of Anya Chalotra as Yennefer of Vengerberg, Mimi Ndiweni as Fringilla Vigo and Mecia Simson as Francesca Findabair, saying each sorceress has "a pivotal part to play" in Season 2.

Advertisement Yennefer. Fringilla. Francesca. Each has a pivotal part to play in #TheWitcher Season 2... pic.twitter.com/ziPJ85iTXR— The Witcher (@witchernetflix) December 14, 2021

The Witcher is based on the Andrzej Sapowski book series of the same name, which was previously adapted as a series of video games. Season 2 premieres Friday on Netflix.