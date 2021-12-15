Trending
Advertisement
TV
Dec. 15, 2021 / 11:28 AM

'The Witcher': Geralt, Ciri, Vesemir pose in Season 2 photo

By Annie Martin
1/5
'The Witcher': Geralt, Ciri, Vesemir pose in Season 2 photo
Henry Cavill plays Geralt of Rivia on the Netflix series "The Witcher." File Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Netflix is gearing up for the release of The Witcher Season 2.

The streaming service shared a photo for the season Wednesday featuring Henry Cavill, Freya Allan and Kim Bodnia.

Advertisement

The picture shows Geralt of Rivia (Cavill) posing with Vesemir (Bodnia), his mentor and the oldest living witcher, and Ciri (Allan), a princess with magical powers who he's taken under his protection.

Vesemir is the protagonist of the animated film The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, in which he was voiced by Theo James. The movie is an origin story for Vesemir and explores how witchers are created.

The Witcher Season 2 will follow Geralt as he escorts Ciri to Kaer Morhen, an old keep of the witchers.

Netflix shared photos for the season Monday featuring Geralt, Ciri and Geralt's horse Roach.

On Tuesday, the streaming service posted a photo of Anya Chalotra as Yennefer of Vengerberg, Mimi Ndiweni as Fringilla Vigo and Mecia Simson as Francesca Findabair, saying each sorceress has "a pivotal part to play" in Season 2.

The Witcher is based on the Andrzej Sapowski book series of the same name, which was previously adapted as a series of video games. Season 2 premieres Friday on Netflix.

Read More

'The Witcher' Season 2 photos show Geralt, Ciri with Roach 'Riverdale' stars celebrate 'special' 100th episode Winter reading: 10 books being adapted for film, TV What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Suspicion' starring Uma Thurman heading to Apple TV+ on Feb. 4
TV // 9 minutes ago
'Suspicion' starring Uma Thurman heading to Apple TV+ on Feb. 4
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ announced on Wednesday that upcoming thriller series "Suspicion" starring Uma Thurman, is coming to the streaming service on Feb. 4.
'Why Women Kill': Paramount+ renews comedy-drama for Season 3
TV // 10 minutes ago
'Why Women Kill': Paramount+ renews comedy-drama for Season 3
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- "Why Women Kill," a dark comedy-drama series from "Desperate Housewives" creator Marc Cherry, will return for a third season.
'Cobra Kai': Johnny, Miguel, Hawk appear in Season 4 posters
TV // 20 minutes ago
'Cobra Kai': Johnny, Miguel, Hawk appear in Season 4 posters
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- "Cobra Kai," a sequel series to "The Karate Kid" starring Ralph Macchio and William Zabka, will return for a fourth season Dec. 31 on Netflix.
Eva Longoria to host 'Searching for Mexico' food, travel series
TV // 1 hour ago
Eva Longoria to host 'Searching for Mexico' food, travel series
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- "Desperate Housewives" actress Eva Longoria will star in the CNN+ docuseries "Searching for Mexico."
'Riverdale' stars celebrate 'special' 100th episode
TV // 2 hours ago
'Riverdale' stars celebrate 'special' 100th episode
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- "Riverdale" stars Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart shared behind-the-scenes photos and more in honor of the show's 100th episode.
Matthew McConaughey sings 'This Christmas Will Be Different' on 'Tonight Show'
TV // 3 hours ago
Matthew McConaughey sings 'This Christmas Will Be Different' on 'Tonight Show'
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Matthew McConaughey joined Jimmy Fallon for a performance of "This Christmas Will Be Different" on "The Tonight Show."
Girl Named Tom win 'The Voice' Season 21
TV // 4 hours ago
Girl Named Tom win 'The Voice' Season 21
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Girl Named Tom, a group consisting of siblings Bekah, Joshua and Caleb Liechty, were crowned the winners of "The Voice" Season 21.
WWE 'NXT': Bron Breakker faces Roderick Strong, Tommaso Ciampa attacks
TV // 5 hours ago
WWE 'NXT': Bron Breakker faces Roderick Strong, Tommaso Ciampa attacks
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Bron Breakker battled Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong in the main event of WWE NXT.
Will Forte: 'MacGruber' series began as movie sequel
TV // 8 hours ago
Will Forte: 'MacGruber' series began as movie sequel
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Will Forte, Ryan Phillippe, Billy Zane and co-creator Jorma Taccone discuss their Peacock revival of "MacGruber," which begins exactly the way a "MacGruber 2" would have.
Neymar talks about being judged in 'The Perfect Chaos' trailer
TV // 22 hours ago
Neymar talks about being judged in 'The Perfect Chaos' trailer
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Netflix explores the life and career of soccer star Neymar Jr. in the new teaser trailer for upcoming documentary series, The Perfect Chaos.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Movie review: 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' sells characters short
Movie review: 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' sells characters short
Will Forte: 'MacGruber' series began as movie sequel
Will Forte: 'MacGruber' series began as movie sequel
Photos: Tom Holland, Zendaya attend 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' premiere in LA
Photos: Tom Holland, Zendaya attend 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' premiere in LA
Movie review: 'Nightmare Alley' is Guillermo del Toro's greatest special effect
Movie review: 'Nightmare Alley' is Guillermo del Toro's greatest special effect
Advertisement

Follow Us
Advertisement