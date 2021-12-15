'Riverdale' stars celebrate 'special' 100th episode

1/5

Camila Mendes plays Veronica Lodge on the CW series "Riverdale." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 15 (UPI) -- The stars of Riverdale are celebrating the show's 100th episode. Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart marked the milestone Tuesday by sharing behind-the-scenes photos and other posts on social media.

Mendes, who plays Veronica Lodge on Riverdale, posted a slideshow of photos, including a cast photo from the 100th episode celebration.

"never imagined i'd be lucky enough to book such a life-changing project right out of college, and i especially never imagined i'd be lucky enough to achieve a 100-episode milestone on that project," Mendes captioned the post. "i will never take the success of this show for granted."

Sprouse, who portrays Jughead Jones, shared several behind-the-scenes photos on Instagram Stories.

"In celebration of our 100th episode, here are some BTS shots I've taken across 6 seasons," he wrote. "Been a long run, thanks for sticking through. Happy 100."

Reinhart, who plays Betty Cooper, tweeted Tuesday evening.

"This episode is so special enjoy #Riverdale100," she wrote.

Riverdale is based on Archie Comics characters. The series follows a group of friends living in the small town of Riverdale, who get entangled in dark mysteries in their seemingly perfect town.

KJ Apa, Madelaine Petsch, Mädchen Amick, Casey Cott, Charles Melton, Vanessa Morgan, Drew Ray Tanner and Erinn Westbrook co-star.

Riverdale is in its sixth season on The CW.