Dec. 15, 2021 / 9:27 AM

Matthew McConaughey sings 'This Christmas Will Be Different' on 'Tonight Show'

By Wade Sheridan
Matthew McConaughey performed "This Christmas Will Be Different" with Jimmy Fallon on "The Tonight Show." Haim was also a part of the performance. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Matthew McConaughey joined Jimmy Fallon for a performance of "This Christmas Will Be Different" on The Tonight Show.

The performance on Tuesday featured the duo singing about how this year's Christmas will be better than last year's while they celebrated the holidays backstage.

McConaughey and Fallon were surrounded by holiday decorations and mimicked family Christmas parties. Haim also joined in and performed.

"This Christmas will be different/ Than Christmas from last year/ Somebody check on uncle/ That's like his seventh beer/ Let's not talk politics/ No need to fight/ Let's make this Christmas/ Alright, alright, alright," McConaughey and Fallon sang together.

The performance ended with McConaughey, Fallon and Haim entering the main Tonight Show stage where they sang and danced as snow fell from above.

McConaughey also discussed with Fallon why he recently decided not to run for Texas governor. The actor said he considered running for two years.

"At this point in my life with the things I've got, a 13-year-old, an 11-year-old, an 8-year-old, the life I'm living right now, the storytelling I want to keep doing, its not the category for me at this point in my life," McConaughey said before Fallon asked him if he was still not ruling out a potential run in the future.

"I'm not until I am," he said.

McConaughey lends his voice to animated sequel Sing 2, which comes to theaters on Dec. 22.

