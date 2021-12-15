Trending
Advertisement
TV
Dec. 15, 2021 / 8:01 AM

Girl Named Tom win 'The Voice' Season 21

By Wade Sheridan
1/5
Girl Named Tom win 'The Voice' Season 21
Girl Named Tom won "The Voice" Season 21. The trio was a part of Kelly Clarkson's team. Photo courtesy of NBC/Trae Patton

Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Girl Named Tom, a group consisting of siblings Bekah, Joshua and Caleb Liechty, were crowned the winners of The Voice Season 21.

The trio, who hail from Pettisville, Ohio, and reside in South Bend, Ind., was a part of Kelly Clarkson's team.

Advertisement

Girl Named Tom is the first group ever to win The Voice.

Hailey Mia, Wendy Moten, Paris Winningham and Jershika Maple also made it to the final round on Tuesday.

Girl Named Tom joined Clarkson onstage during the finale to perform a cover of "Leave Before You Love Me" by Marshmello and the Jonas Brothers.

Cam Antony won Season 20 of The Voice in May.

Girl Named Tom also thanked fans on Twitter for their support and gave a health update on their father who is battling cancer.

The group said their father is in horrific pain following a recent surgery.

"Not only have we made Voice history together, you've helped fulfill three siblings' dreams and encouraged us to keep dreaming big. You've embraced the people we are and the music we've created, affirming our belief in ourselves and in what we do. For that we thank you," Girl Named Tom said.

Advertisement

"Some might think that this is the worst timing -- our father taking such a downward spiral at the exact moment of our success on national TV. In truth, we feel fortunate and blessed by this joyful distraction. The Voice has given our family opportunities to connect, reflect and marvel at the love we have for each other," they continued.

Read More

Hit hip hop song may have prevented suicide deaths, study finds Maroon 5 earn diamond certification for 'Girls Like You' featuring Cardi B What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

WWE 'NXT': Bron Breakker faces Roderick Strong, Tommaso Ciampa attacks
TV // 47 minutes ago
WWE 'NXT': Bron Breakker faces Roderick Strong, Tommaso Ciampa attacks
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Bron Breakker battled Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong in the main event of WWE NXT.
Will Forte: 'MacGruber' series began as movie sequel
TV // 4 hours ago
Will Forte: 'MacGruber' series began as movie sequel
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Will Forte, Ryan Phillippe, Billy Zane and co-creator Jorma Taccone discuss their Peacock revival of "MacGruber," which begins exactly the way a "MacGruber 2" would have.
Neymar talks about being judged in 'The Perfect Chaos' trailer
TV // 18 hours ago
Neymar talks about being judged in 'The Perfect Chaos' trailer
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Netflix explores the life and career of soccer star Neymar Jr. in the new teaser trailer for upcoming documentary series, The Perfect Chaos.
'Raising Dion': Netflix shares photos, February release date for Season 2
TV // 19 hours ago
'Raising Dion': Netflix shares photos, February release date for Season 2
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- "Raising Dion," a superhero series starring Alisha Wainwright, Ja'Siah Young and Michael B. Jordan, will return for a second season in February 2022.
'After Life': Ricky Gervais series to return for Season 3 in January
TV // 19 hours ago
'After Life': Ricky Gervais series to return for Season 3 in January
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- "After Life," a black comedy-drama starring Ricky Gervais, will return for a third and final season on Netflix.
'Too Hot to Handle' Season 3 coming to Netflix in January
TV // 20 hours ago
'Too Hot to Handle' Season 3 coming to Netflix in January
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Dating game show "Too Hot to Handle" will return for a third season on Netflix in January 2022.
'Servant': Apple TV+ renews horror series for Season 4
TV // 21 hours ago
'Servant': Apple TV+ renews horror series for Season 4
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- "Servant," a psychological horror series executive produced by M. Night Shyamalan, was renewed ahead of its Season 3 premiere.
Keanu Reeves on sad Keanu meme: 'I was hungry'
TV // 21 hours ago
Keanu Reeves on sad Keanu meme: 'I was hungry'
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Keanu Reeves addressed the classic sad Keanu meme while appearing on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."
Kevin Hart, Tom Hanks read 'Mean Tweets' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'
TV // 22 hours ago
Kevin Hart, Tom Hanks read 'Mean Tweets' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Kevin Hart, Tom Hanks, Allison Janney and more read a selection of "Mean Tweets" from fans on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."
'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' pauses filming after stars test positive for COVID-19
TV // 22 hours ago
'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' pauses filming after stars test positive for COVID-19
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" stars Garcelle Beauvais, Erika Jayne and Lisa Rinna have reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Movie review: 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' sells characters short
Movie review: 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' sells characters short
Movie review: 'Nightmare Alley' is Guillermo del Toro's greatest special effect
Movie review: 'Nightmare Alley' is Guillermo del Toro's greatest special effect
Neymar talks about being judged in 'The Perfect Chaos' trailer
Neymar talks about being judged in 'The Perfect Chaos' trailer
Kevin Hart, Tom Hanks read 'Mean Tweets' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'
Kevin Hart, Tom Hanks read 'Mean Tweets' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'
Women Film Critics Circle honors 'Passing,' Kristen Stewart, Will Smith
Women Film Critics Circle honors 'Passing,' Kristen Stewart, Will Smith
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement