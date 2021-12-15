Girl Named Tom win 'The Voice' Season 21

1/5

Girl Named Tom won "The Voice" Season 21. The trio was a part of Kelly Clarkson's team. Photo courtesy of NBC/Trae Patton

Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Girl Named Tom, a group consisting of siblings Bekah, Joshua and Caleb Liechty, were crowned the winners of The Voice Season 21. The trio, who hail from Pettisville, Ohio, and reside in South Bend, Ind., was a part of Kelly Clarkson's team. Advertisement

Girl Named Tom is the first group ever to win The Voice.

Hailey Mia, Wendy Moten, Paris Winningham and Jershika Maple also made it to the final round on Tuesday.

Girl Named Tom joined Clarkson onstage during the finale to perform a cover of "Leave Before You Love Me" by Marshmello and the Jonas Brothers.

Cam Antony won Season 20 of The Voice in May.

Girl Named Tom also thanked fans on Twitter for their support and gave a health update on their father who is battling cancer.

The group said their father is in horrific pain following a recent surgery.

"Not only have we made Voice history together, you've helped fulfill three siblings' dreams and encouraged us to keep dreaming big. You've embraced the people we are and the music we've created, affirming our belief in ourselves and in what we do. For that we thank you," Girl Named Tom said.

"Some might think that this is the worst timing -- our father taking such a downward spiral at the exact moment of our success on national TV. In truth, we feel fortunate and blessed by this joyful distraction. The Voice has given our family opportunities to connect, reflect and marvel at the love we have for each other," they continued.