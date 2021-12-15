'Cobra Kai': Johnny, Miguel, Hawk appear in Season 4 posters

1/2

William Zabka and Ralph Macchio play Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso on the Netflix series "Cobra Kai." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Netflix is gearing up for the release of Cobra Kai Season 4. The streaming service shared posters for the season Wednesday featuring William Zabka, Xolo Maridueña and Jacob Bertrand.

The posters highlight Johnny Lawrence (Zabka), Miguel Diaz (Xolo Maridueña) and Eli "Hawk" Moskowitz (Bertrand) of Johnny's Eagle Fang Karate dojo.

The trio are seen posing in different stances as they prepare for the All Valley Karate Tournament.

Netflix shared a trailer for the season last week that shows Johnny and Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) work together in hopes of winning the tournament.

Thomas Ian Griffith returns as Karate Kid III villain Terry Silver.

Cobra Kai is a reboot and sequel series to the Karate Kid films, which were released between 1984 and 1994. Zabka starred in the first two movies, while Macchio starred in the first three.

Season 4 will premiere Dec. 31 on Netflix. The series was renewed for a fifth season in August.