Dec. 14, 2021 / 11:54 AM

'Too Hot to Handle' Season 3 coming to Netflix in January

By Annie Martin

Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Too Hot to Handle will return for a third season on Netflix in January 2022.

The streaming service shared a teaser and release date, Jan. 19, for the dating game show Tuesday.

The video gives a glimpse of the Season 3 cast and teases shocking moments to come.

Too Hot to Handle is hosted by a virtual assistant named Lana. The series features 10 singles who live together in a house for four weeks and are eliminated if they engage in any sexual activity.

Variety said in January that Too Hot to Handle was renewed for Seasons 2 and 3 and was filming the seasons in Turks and Caicos. Season 2 started streaming in June.

"The secret is out -- we're thrilled to bring back Too Hot to Handle for two new seasons in a tropical paradise," Netflix vice president of unscripted and documentary series Brandon Riegg said at the time.

"Netflix members around the world fell in love with the hilarious antics of seasons one, and now fans won't have to wait long to see our new contestants try (and fail) to follow Lana's strict rules with plenty of twists and surprises along the way," Riegg said.

