Dec. 14, 2021 / 10:15 AM

'Servant': Apple TV+ renews horror series for Season 4

By Annie Martin
Lauren Ambrose plays Dorothy Turner on the Apple TV+ series "Servant." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Servant will return for a fourth season on Apple TV+.

Deadline said Tuesday that Apple TV+ renewed the psychological horror series ahead of its Season 3 premiere.

Servant is created by Tony Basgallop and executive produced by Basgallop and M. Night Shyamalan. Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell, Nell Tiger Free and Rupert Grint star.

The series follows Dorothy (Ambrose) and Sean (Kebbell), a couple mourning the loss of their infant son, who use a reborn doll to help Dorothy cope. The pair hire a nanny for the doll, Leanne (Free), who has secret powers and ties to a cult.

Variety confirmed the renewal.

"Since the very first episode of Servant, audiences all over the world have loved buckling themselves in for this thrill ride, drawn into the cinematic, unsettling, twist-filled universe that M. Night Shyamalan has created," Apple TV+ head of programming Matt Cherniss said.

"With each suspense-filled season, viewers have been able to experience the living nightmares of these compelling characters on an increasingly deeper level and we can't wait for everyone to see what's in store as this gripping mystery takes another surprising turn in season four," he added.

Servant Season 3 will premiere Jan. 21, 2022 on Apple TV+.

