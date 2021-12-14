Trending
'Raising Dion': Netflix shares photos, February release date for Season 2

By Annie Martin
Alisha Wainwright plays Nicole Reese on the Netflix series "Raising Dion." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Raising Dion will return for a second season in February 2022.

Netflix shared a release date, Feb. 1, 2022, and first-look photos for Season 2 of the superhero series Tuesday.

The pictures feature Ja'Siah Young as Dion Warren, a 7-year-old who discovers he has superpowers after his father Mark's (Michael B. Jordan) death. One of the pictures shows Dion (Young) flexing his powers.

Alisha Wainwright also stars as Dion's mom, Nicole, with Jazmyn Simon as Dion's aunt Kat and Jason Ritter as Dion's godfather Pat. Ali Ahn and Griffin Robert Faulkner co-star.

Season 2 will follow Dion as he learns more about his powers with the support of his mom and his Biona trainer, Tevin (Rome Flynn).

"After befriending new student Brayden, a fellow powered kid, a series of alarming events unfolds, and Dion learns that danger is still looming. Navigating twists, turns and surprise visitors, Dion and Nicole must prevail again -- not just to save themselves, but the entire city of Atlanta," an official description reads.

Raising Dion is based on the comic book and short film of the same name by Dennis Liu. Carol Barbee serves as showrunner and executive producer on the TV series.

