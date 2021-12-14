'After Life': Ricky Gervais series to return for Season 3 in January

1/5

"After Life," a black comedy-drama starring Ricky Gervais, will return for a third and final season on Netflix. File Photo by Ken Matsui/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 14 (UPI) -- After Life will return for a third and final season in January 2022. Netflix shared a premiere date, Jan. 14, poster and first-look photos for Season 3 of the the black comedy-drama series Tuesday. Advertisement

"Every End is a New Beginning," a tagline on the poster reads.

The Season 3 photos feature Gervais as his character, Tony Johnson.

After Life S3

After Life is created, written, directed and produced by Gervais. The series follows Tony (Gervais), a journalist at a local newspaper whose life is turned upside down after his wife's death.

Diane Morgan, Tom Basden, Tony Way, Mandeep Dhillon, Ashley Jensen, David Bradley, Kerry Godliman and Penelope Wilton also star.

Gervais confirmed in May 2020 that he was working on Season 3. The renewal was part of Gervais' new deal at Netflix, which will see him create other series and standup specials.

"I was planning to retire soon and just wander around the house drunk until I die, but I've grown a bit tired of doing that during the lockdown, and also Netflix made me an offer I couldn't refuse," Gervais said at the time.

Gervais is also known for co-creating the British version of The Office and The Ricky Gervais Show, and for creating the series Derek.