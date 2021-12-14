Trending
Advertisement
TV
Dec. 14, 2021 / 12:52 PM

'After Life': Ricky Gervais series to return for Season 3 in January

By Annie Martin
1/5
'After Life': Ricky Gervais series to return for Season 3 in January
"After Life," a black comedy-drama starring Ricky Gervais, will return for a third and final season on Netflix. File Photo by Ken Matsui/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 14 (UPI) -- After Life will return for a third and final season in January 2022.

Netflix shared a premiere date, Jan. 14, poster and first-look photos for Season 3 of the the black comedy-drama series Tuesday.

Advertisement

"Every End is a New Beginning," a tagline on the poster reads.

The Season 3 photos feature Gervais as his character, Tony Johnson.

After Life is created, written, directed and produced by Gervais. The series follows Tony (Gervais), a journalist at a local newspaper whose life is turned upside down after his wife's death.

Diane Morgan, Tom Basden, Tony Way, Mandeep Dhillon, Ashley Jensen, David Bradley, Kerry Godliman and Penelope Wilton also star.

Gervais confirmed in May 2020 that he was working on Season 3. The renewal was part of Gervais' new deal at Netflix, which will see him create other series and standup specials.

"I was planning to retire soon and just wander around the house drunk until I die, but I've grown a bit tired of doing that during the lockdown, and also Netflix made me an offer I couldn't refuse," Gervais said at the time.

Advertisement

Gervais is also known for co-creating the British version of The Office and The Ricky Gervais Show, and for creating the series Derek.

Read More

'Servant': Apple TV+ renews horror series for Season 4 'The Witcher' Season 2 photos show Geralt, Ciri with Roach Winter reading: 10 books being adapted for film, TV What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Raising Dion': Netflix shares photos, February release date for Season 2
TV // 53 minutes ago
'Raising Dion': Netflix shares photos, February release date for Season 2
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- "Raising Dion," a superhero series starring Alisha Wainwright, Ja'Siah Young and Michael B. Jordan, will return for a second season in February 2022.
'Too Hot to Handle' Season 3 coming to Netflix in January
TV // 1 hour ago
'Too Hot to Handle' Season 3 coming to Netflix in January
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Dating game show "Too Hot to Handle" will return for a third season on Netflix in January 2022.
'Servant': Apple TV+ renews horror series for Season 4
TV // 3 hours ago
'Servant': Apple TV+ renews horror series for Season 4
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- "Servant," a psychological horror series executive produced by M. Night Shyamalan, was renewed ahead of its Season 3 premiere.
Keanu Reeves on sad Keanu meme: 'I was hungry'
TV // 3 hours ago
Keanu Reeves on sad Keanu meme: 'I was hungry'
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Keanu Reeves addressed the classic sad Keanu meme while appearing on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."
Kevin Hart, Tom Hanks read 'Mean Tweets' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'
TV // 4 hours ago
Kevin Hart, Tom Hanks read 'Mean Tweets' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Kevin Hart, Tom Hanks, Allison Janney and more read a selection of "Mean Tweets" from fans on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."
'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' pauses filming after stars test positive for COVID-19
TV // 4 hours ago
'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' pauses filming after stars test positive for COVID-19
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" stars Garcelle Beauvais, Erika Jayne and Lisa Rinna have reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.
Tom Holland says new 'Spider-Man' celebrates 'three generations of cinema'
TV // 5 hours ago
Tom Holland says new 'Spider-Man' celebrates 'three generations of cinema'
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch and Jacob Batalon of "Spider-Man: No Way Home" appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" to discuss the Marvel epic and how it connects to previous "Spider-Man" films.
WWE 'Raw': Bobby Lashley takes on Big E, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens
TV // 6 hours ago
WWE 'Raw': Bobby Lashley takes on Big E, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Bobby Lashley demanded that he be added to the WWE Championship match at "Day 1" and got to battle Big E, Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens on "Raw."
'The Gilded Age' trailer: Julian Fellowes explores New York high society
TV // 1 day ago
'The Gilded Age' trailer: Julian Fellowes explores New York high society
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- "The Gilded Age," a new series from "Downton Abbey" creator Julian Fellowes, is coming to HBO in January.
'The Witcher' Season 2 photos show Geralt, Ciri with Roach
TV // 1 day ago
'The Witcher' Season 2 photos show Geralt, Ciri with Roach
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- "The Witcher," a fantasy series starring Henry Cavill, Freya Allan and Anya Chalotra, will return for a second season Friday on Netflix.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Tom Holland says new 'Spider-Man' celebrates 'three generations of cinema'
Tom Holland says new 'Spider-Man' celebrates 'three generations of cinema'
Photos: Tom Holland, Zendaya attend 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' premiere in LA
Photos: Tom Holland, Zendaya attend 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' premiere in LA
Movie review: 'Nightmare Alley' is Guillermo del Toro's greatest special effect
Movie review: 'Nightmare Alley' is Guillermo del Toro's greatest special effect
'Love Is Love Is Love': Rita Wilson expresses 'Love' through music
'Love Is Love Is Love': Rita Wilson expresses 'Love' through music
Advertisement

Follow Us
Advertisement