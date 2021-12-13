Trending
Advertisement
TV
Dec. 13, 2021 / 1:13 PM

'The Gilded Age' trailer: Julian Fellowes explores New York high society

By Annie Martin
1/5
'The Gilded Age' trailer: Julian Fellowes explores New York high society
Christine Baranski plays Agnes van Rhijn on the HBO series "The Gilded Age." File Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 13 (UPI) -- HBO is giving a glimpse of the new series The Gilded Age.

The network shared a trailer Monday for the period drama from Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes.

Advertisement

The Gilded Age takes place in New York City in the 1880s. Christine Baranski plays Agnes van Rhijn, a socialite in New York high society, with Cynthia Nixon as Agnes' sister, Ada Brook.

The trailer shows Marian Brook (Louisa Jacobson) go to live with Agnes (Baranski) and Ada (Nixon), her aunts. Agnes encourages Marian (Jacobson) to follow the rules of polite society and make the right connections.

"Exposed to a world on the brink of the modern age, will Marian follow the established rules of society, or forge her own path?" an official description reads.

In addition, Agnes faces off with Bertha Russell (Carrie Coon), a woman with new money who disrupts the status quo.

Morgan Spector, Denée Benton, Louisa Jacobson, Taissa Farmiga and Blake Ritson also star.

"It has been a dream of mine for some time, as I am fascinated by this brutal and intensely glamorous period of America's history," Fellowes previously said of the show. "It will be about ambition, of course, and envy and hatred and, perhaps, most of all, about love."

Advertisement

The Gilded Age will premiere Jan. 24, 2022, on HBO.

Read More

'The Witcher' Season 2 photos show Geralt, Ciri with Roach 'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore' trailer shows Grindelwald start war Winter reading: 10 books being adapted for film, TV What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'The Witcher' Season 2 photos show Geralt, Ciri with Roach
TV // 1 hour ago
'The Witcher' Season 2 photos show Geralt, Ciri with Roach
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- "The Witcher," a fantasy series starring Henry Cavill, Freya Allan and Anya Chalotra, will return for a second season Friday on Netflix.
'Servant' Season 3: Turner family tries to live a normal life in new trailer
TV // 2 hours ago
'Servant' Season 3: Turner family tries to live a normal life in new trailer
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- The Turner family are trying their best to live a normal life in the new trailer for Season 3 of M. Night Shyamalan's "Servant."
'Four Lives' trailer revisits Stephen Port murders
TV // 3 hours ago
'Four Lives' trailer revisits Stephen Port murders
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- "Four Lives," a new series about the victims of serial killer Stephen Port, is coming to BBC One in January.
Lisa Barlow says she's a 'great friend' to Jen Shah
TV // 4 hours ago
Lisa Barlow says she's a 'great friend' to Jen Shah
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star Lisa Barlow gave an update on her friendship with Jen Shah amid Shah's legal issues.
Chris Wallace signs off from FOX News after 18 years, heads to CNN+
TV // 1 day ago
Chris Wallace signs off from FOX News after 18 years, heads to CNN+
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Veteran broadcast journalist Chris Wallace announced his departure from FOX News on the air Sunday morning.
Billie Eilish's double duty on 'SNL' includes singing two hits, sketches
TV // 1 day ago
Billie Eilish's double duty on 'SNL' includes singing two hits, sketches
Dec. 12 (UPI) -- Teen singer-songwriter Billie Eilish hosted and served as the musical guest for this weekend's edition of "Saturday Night Live."
Apple TV+ orders 'Surfside Girls' live-action series
TV // 1 day ago
Apple TV+ orders 'Surfside Girls' live-action series
Dec. 11 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ said it is working on a live-action family show based on the Kim Dwinell's graphic novel series, "Surfside Girls."
Lady A, Ingrid Andress, Carly Pearce booked for 'New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash'
TV // 1 day ago
Lady A, Ingrid Andress, Carly Pearce booked for 'New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash'
Dec. 11 (UPI) -- Lady A, Ingrid Andress and Carly Pearce have joined the lineup for "New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash," a 5-hour CBS special to air Dec. 31.
'A Very British Scandal' trailer features Claire Foy as Margaret Campbell
TV // 3 days ago
'A Very British Scandal' trailer features Claire Foy as Margaret Campbell
Dec. 10 (UPI) -- "A Very British Scandal," a new series starring Claire Foy and Paul Bettany and the duke and duchess of Argyll, is coming to BBC One and Amazon Prime Video.
'The Silent Sea' trailer: 'Squid Game' star Gong Yoo goes on mission to moon
TV // 3 days ago
'The Silent Sea' trailer: 'Squid Game' star Gong Yoo goes on mission to moon
Dec. 10 (UPI) -- "The Silent Sea," a new sci-fi thriller series starring Gong Yoo, Bae Doona and Lee Joon, will premiere Dec. 24 on Netflix.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

New York Film Critics Online declares 'Power of the Dog,' 'Passing' best of 2021
New York Film Critics Online declares 'Power of the Dog,' 'Passing' best of 2021
'West Side Story' tops North American box office with $10.5M
'West Side Story' tops North American box office with $10.5M
Chris Wallace signs off from FOX News after 18 years, heads to CNN+
Chris Wallace signs off from FOX News after 18 years, heads to CNN+
Doja Cat tests positive for COVID-19, exits iHeartRadio Jingle Ball tour
Doja Cat tests positive for COVID-19, exits iHeartRadio Jingle Ball tour
Stars mourn Vicente Fernandez: 'You will be missed but never forgotten'
Stars mourn Vicente Fernandez: 'You will be missed but never forgotten'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement