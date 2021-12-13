Trending
Dec. 13, 2021 / 9:34 AM

'Four Lives' trailer revisits Stephen Port murders

By Annie Martin
1/3
Sheridan Smith stars in the new BBC One miniseries "Four Lives." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 13 (UPI) -- BBC One is giving a glimpse of the new series Four Lives.

The network shared a trailer for the miniseries Monday featuring Sheridan Smith and Stephen Merchant.

Four Lives revisits the Stephen Port murders from the perspective of the victims and their families. Port, known as the Grindr killer, was sentenced to life imprisonment in November 2016 for the rape and murder of four young men, Anthony Walgate, Gabriel Kovari, Daniel Whitworth and Jack Taylor.

An inquest into the murders concluded last week, with the jury ruling that failings by the Met Police contributed to the deaths of three of Port's victims.

In the Four Lives trailer, Sarah Snak (Smith), the mother of Walgate (Tim Preston), is seen worrying about her son. Merchant plays Port.

Four Lives will premiere Jan. 3 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer and air over three consecutive nights.

