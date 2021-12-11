Apple TV+ orders 'Surfside Girls' live-action series

Miya Cech is set to star in an Apple TV+ adaptation of the graphic novel series, "Surfside Girls." File Photo by Howard Shen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 11 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ said it is working on a live-action family show based on the Kim Dwinell's graphic novel series, Surfside Girls. The streaming service announced the 10-episode order Friday. Advertisement

May Chan -- whose credits include An American Girl Story: Ivy & Julie 1976 and Avatar: The Last Airbender -- is writing and producing the adaptation.

It will star Miya Cech from Rim of the World and and YaYa Gosselin from We Can be Heroes. They will play Jade and Sam, best friends trying to protect their town from supernatural forces.

"Sam and Jade are psyched to spend their summer riding the waves and catching the rays. That is until they meet a ghost," a synopsis said. "The girls dive head-first into a mystery about a pirate ship and the cursed treasure that allegedly lies beneath Surfside's beloved Danger Point bluff."