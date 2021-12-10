Trending
'A Very British Scandal' trailer features Claire Foy as Margaret Campbell

By Annie Martin
1/5
Claire Foy plays Margaret Campbell, duchess of Argyll, in the new series "A Very British Scandal." File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 10 (UPI) -- BBC One and Amazon Prime Video are giving a glimpse of the new series A Very British Scandal.

The BBC shared a trailer for the drama series Friday featuring Claire Foy and Paul Bettany as Margaret Campbell and Ian Campbell, the duke and duchess of Argyll.

The preview shows Margaret (Foy) weather a highly-publicized scandal about her alleged affairs. The series explores the Campbells' divorce,one of the "notorious, extraordinary and brutal legal cases" of the 20th century.

"Famed for her charisma, beauty, and style, Margaret, Duchess of Argyll dominated the front pages, as the divorce exposed accusations of forgery, theft, violence, drug-taking, bribery and an explicit Polaroid picture that was to haunt her for the rest of her life," an official description reads.

A Very British Scandal is a followup series to A Very English Scandal, which explored the Jeremy Thorpe scandal and aired in 2018.

The new series is written by Sarah Phelps and directed by Anne Sewitsky. Julia Davis, Amanda Drew, Richard McCabe, Phoebe Nicolls and Camilla Rutherford also star.

A Very British Scandal premieres Dec. 26 on BBC One and Amazon Prime Video.

Foy is known for playing Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown Seasons 1 and 2, while Bettany portrays Vision in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

