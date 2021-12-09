Trending
Advertisement
TV
Dec. 9, 2021 / 8:45 AM

James Corden celebrates 1,000 episodes with Mariah Carey, BTS, Tom Cruise

By Wade Sheridan
1/5
James Corden celebrates 1,000 episodes with Mariah Carey, BTS, Tom Cruise
James Corden reached 1,000 episodes of "The Late Late Show" and celebrated with Mariah Carey and BTS. Tom Cruise also made a surprise virtual appearance. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 9 (UPI) -- James Corden has reached 1,000 episodes of The Late Late Show and celebrated the milestone with Mariah Carey, BTS and Tom Cruise.

"When we started this show, Joe Biden worked in the White House, a new Spider-Man movie was out, Adele had just released an album. It was a completely different time and world," Corden joked during his opening monologue.

Advertisement

Corden got to cement his handprints on CBS' Pathway of Pioneers just outside the Late Late Show studio. The comedian got his hands stuck in the cement just as Carey arrived.

Cruise appeared virtually and reminisced about how they went skydiving together on the show.

"Congratulations. You brought a tremendous amount of joy and entertainment. You are enormously talented and we love you," Cruise said.

Corden thanked Carey for taking a chance on him with the first-ever edition of Carpool Karaoke. Carey and the late night host then recalled making the popular segment.

Advertisement

Corden said Carey seemed like she was confused at what Carpool Karaoke was and mentioned how she wasn't ready to sing at first.

"I remember having fun with you in the car. I remember being, yet again, insecure like, 'What are we doing? I don't really know what this is,"' Carey said.

BTS gave a special performance of their hit song "Butter" that started with the K-pop band arriving through the show's live audience.

BTS walked down to a colorful dance floor that was surrounded by audience members and took turns dancing.

Read More

BTS appears on 'Corden' for first time in two years Dwayne Johnson sings karaoke, tours studio with James Corden on 'Late Late Show' What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

AEW 'Dynamite': MJF competes for Dynamite Diamond Ring, Trent returns
TV // 2 hours ago
AEW 'Dynamite': MJF competes for Dynamite Diamond Ring, Trent returns
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- MJF returned to his hometown of Long Island, N.Y., and competed for the Dynamite Diamond Ring on AEW "Dynamite."
Mayim Bialik, Ken Jennings will remain 'Jeopardy!' hosts in 2022
TV // 17 hours ago
Mayim Bialik, Ken Jennings will remain 'Jeopardy!' hosts in 2022
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Sony Pictures Entertainment confirmed Wednesday that "Jeopardy!" hosts Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings will continue hosting through the end of Season 38. Season 39 is scheduled to begin Feb. 8, 2022.
Second 'South Park' special to premiere Dec. 16 on Paramount+
TV // 18 hours ago
Second 'South Park' special to premiere Dec. 16 on Paramount+
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Paramount+ announced the release date of the second streaming "South Park" special with a teaser trailer. "South Park: Post COVID: The Return of COVID" premieres Dec. 16.
Eric Andre talks about having anxiety on 'Drew Barrymore Show'
TV // 19 hours ago
Eric Andre talks about having anxiety on 'Drew Barrymore Show'
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Eric André discussed having anxiety while appearing on "The Drew Barrymore Show" on Wednesday.
'Invasion': Apple TV+ renews sci-fi drama for Season 2
TV // 20 hours ago
'Invasion': Apple TV+ renews sci-fi drama for Season 2
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- "Invasion," a sci-fi drama starring Golshifteh Farahani, Shamier Anderson and Shioli Kutsuna, will return for a second season.
'Walker' prequel 'Independence' in the works at The CW
TV // 20 hours ago
'Walker' prequel 'Independence' in the works at The CW
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- "Walker: Independence," a new series executive produced by Jared Padalecki, is in development at The CW.
'After the 90 Days': David and Annie, Loren and Alexei to get new series
TV // 21 hours ago
'After the 90 Days': David and Annie, Loren and Alexei to get new series
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- "90 Day Fiancé" couples Annie and David Toborowsky and Loren and Alexei Brovarnik will star in new "After the 90 Days" series.
'Tyler Perry's Zatima': 'Sistas' spinoff series coming to BET+
TV // 22 hours ago
'Tyler Perry's Zatima': 'Sistas' spinoff series coming to BET+
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Devale Ellis and Crystal Renee Hayslett will reprise Zac and Fatima in the new BET+ series "Tyler Perry's Zatima."
Chloë Grace Moretz says a third 'Kick-Ass' would 'have to be kind of perfect'
TV // 1 day ago
Chloë Grace Moretz says a third 'Kick-Ass' would 'have to be kind of perfect'
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Chloë Grace Moretz discussed the possibility of making a third "Kick-Ass" movie while appearing on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."
Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon remember co-star Willie Garson on 'Late Show'
TV // 1 day ago
Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon remember co-star Willie Garson on 'Late Show'
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon paid tribute to their late "Sex and the City" co-star Willie Garson while appearing on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

BTS to perform Wednesday on 'Late Late Show'
BTS to perform Wednesday on 'Late Late Show'
'Tyler Perry's Zatima': 'Sistas' spinoff series coming to BET+
'Tyler Perry's Zatima': 'Sistas' spinoff series coming to BET+
Famous birthdays for Dec. 8: Kim Basinger, Teri Hatcher
Famous birthdays for Dec. 8: Kim Basinger, Teri Hatcher
Nicole Kidman 'obsessed' over 'Being the Ricardos'
Nicole Kidman 'obsessed' over 'Being the Ricardos'
WWE NXT: Johnny Gargano gives heartfelt message, Grayson Waller attacks
WWE NXT: Johnny Gargano gives heartfelt message, Grayson Waller attacks
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement