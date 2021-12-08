'Walker' prequel 'Independence' in the works at The CW

1/3

"Walker" star Jared Padalecki will executive produce the prequel series "Walker: Independence." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 8 (UPI) -- The CW is developing a Walker prequel series. Entertainment Weekly reported Wednesday that the new series Walker: Independence is in the works. Advertisement

Walker: Independence is an origin story of the Walker family that takes place in the late 1800s. The series follows Abby Walker, an affluent Bostonian whose husband is murdered while on their journey out West.

"On her quest for revenge, Abby crosses paths with Hoyt Rawlins, a loveable rogue in search of purpose. Abby and Hoyt's journey takes them to Independence, Texas, where they encounter diverse, eclectic residents running from their own troubled pasts and chasing their dreams. Our newfound family will struggle with the changing world around them, while becoming agents of change themselves in a town where nothing is what it seems," an official synopsis reads.

Walker: Independence hails from Walker series creator Anna Fricke, who will executive produced with Walker star Jared Padalecki, Seamus Fahey, Dan Lin and Lindsey Liberatore, according to Deadline.

It is unclear how Abby is related to the Walker characters Abeline, (Molly Hagan), Cordell (Padalecki) and Liam Walker (Keegan Allen).

Walker is a reboot of the CBS series Walker, Texas Ranger. The crime drama series follows Cordell, a Texas Ranger who returns home after a lengthy undercover assignment, and is in its second season on The CW.

Advertisement

Walker is The CW's most-watched series, according to Deadline.