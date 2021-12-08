WWE NXT: Johnny Gargano gives heartfelt message, Grayson Waller attacks

Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Johnny Gargano addressed NXT fans in what might might have been his final appearance on the brand he helped build on WWE NXT.

Gargano, who has been with NXT since 2015, gave a heartfelt message following WarGames on Sunday about his future. It remains unclear if Gargano is going to stay in NXT or even WWE.

Advertisement

"If there's one message I want to leave for you guys is, you will never fail if you bet on yourself," Gargano said.

Johnny Wrestling also discussed how in February he will take on the most important job in his life as he becomes a father for the first time alongside his wife, fellow NXT star Candice LeRae.

Grayson Waller, whose team had defeated Gargano's team at WarGames, then suddenly arrived and cut the speech short by using a steel chair. Waller placed the chair around Gargano's neck and sent him into the steel steps before he Powerbombed the NXT veteran through a table.

Also on WWE NXT, Kyle O'Reilly faced his former tag team partner Von Wagner inside of a steel cage.

Advertisement

O'Reilly didn't waste anytime and started attacking Wagner as the grappler made his entrance.

O'Reilly and Wagner battled on the top rope with O'Reilly able to smash his opponent's face into the steel cage. O'Reilly then nailed Wagner with a knee strike from the top rope, but it wasn't enough.

Wagner took advantage of the bout's no disqualification rules and hit O'Reilly below the belt. Wagner then unleashed a Twisting Double Underhook Suplex to put O'Reilly away and win the match.

Wagner exited the cage and left O'Reilly hanging from the top turnbuckle as he slammed the steel cage door into O'Reilly multiple times.

Dexter Lumis was in action against his rival, North American Champion Carmelo Hayes, in a non-title match.

Lumis took advantage of Hayes' injuries from WarGames and was in control of the match until he set his eyes on Hayes' partner Trick Williams, who was watching the action from ringside.

Lumis started starring down Williams, which allowed Hayes to kick his opponent in the head. Hayes also targeted Lumis' injured right hand.

Lumis would recover and locked in his submission hold the Silencer, but Williams quickly punched Lumis in the face to end the match in a disqualification. Lumis also briefly applied the Silencer to Williams before the duo escaped.

Advertisement

Other moments from WWE NXT included Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen defeating The Creed Brothers; NXT Women's Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne defeating Yulisa Leon and Valentina Feroz; and Santos Escobar defeating Xyon Quinn.

Tag team MSK also finally found their shaman, who was none other than Raw Tag Team Champion Riddle. MSK asked Riddle if they needed to change in order to become NXT Tag Team Champions again, but Riddle advised that they stay true to themselves.

Riddle also said he would be sticking with the tag team and wouldn't be leaving their side.