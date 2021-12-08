Trending
Dec. 8, 2021 / 11:24 AM

'Tyler Perry's Zatima': 'Sistas' spinoff series coming to BET+

By Annie Martin

Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Sistas spinoff Tyler Perry's Zatima is coming to BET+.

The network confirmed in a press release Wednesday that it gave a series order to the new drama series.

Devale Ellis and Crystal Renee Hayslett will reprise their Sistas characters Zac and Fatima. The spinoff follows the couple as they navigate the ups and downs of their relationship.

Zatima is written, directed and executive produced by Perry. The series started production at Tyler Perry Studios this week and will premiere on BET+ in 2022.

"We are continuing to strengthen our investment in quality programming, and our partnership with Tyler Perry has a proven track record of super-serving our audience," BET president Scott Mills said.

"We look forward to unlocking crossover viewership opportunities between our linear platform and our streaming service one of our strongest series, Sistas. With Zatima joining our expanding roster of BET+ originals, BET is committed to giving viewers more of the compelling content they love and expect across our platforms," he added.

News of Zatima comes ahead of the Tyler Perry's Sistas Season 3 finale, which airs Dec. 22 at 9 p.m. EST on BET and BET Her. The finale will be followed by a new episode of The Tyler Perry Show: The Sistas After-Show Edition.

