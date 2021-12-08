Trending
Advertisement
TV
Dec. 8, 2021 / 8:40 AM

Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon remember co-star Willie Garson on 'Late Show'

By Wade Sheridan
1/5
Kristin Davis, Cynthia Nixon remember co-star Willie Garson on 'Late Show'
Kristin Davis and her "Sex and the City" co-star Cynthia Nixon paid homage to late actor Willie Garson on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon paid tribute to their late Sex and the City co-star Willie Garson while appearing on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Garson died at the age of 57 in September following a battle with cancer. The actor portrayed Standford Blatch on the series, the best friend of Sarah Jessica Parker's Carrie Bradshaw.

Advertisement

"Willie was just a person who just lightened any situation that he was in and just would have you in stitches within a minute of coming into a conversation," Nixon said.

"Full of joy and so incredibly brilliant and smart. Really even being sick, which we didn't know about in the beginning, he still brought so much joy," Davis added.

Garson will be in the first three episodes of HBO Max's Sex and the City revival series titled And Just Like That..., which premieres on Thursday.

"We shot with him for a long time not knowing he was sick and then things got bad enough that we were informed. So I think we're also very grateful that we had a few days with him, knowing that he was sick and we could talk to him about it and he could talk to us about it," Nixon said.

Advertisement

"But it's hard. I wish he was here," Davis continued, while crying.

Davis and Nixon will be reprising their roles as Charlotte York and Miranda Hobbes, respectively, in And Just Like That..., along with Parker as Carrie.

Colbert asked the duo how it felt to return to the series and their characters.

"I felt like it was so easy because to me, we've seen each other this whole time. And of course when we see each other in real life it's different than wearing the heels and the shoes and everything but you know, I was just thrilled to be back," Davis said.

Read More

Cynthia Nixon wraps filming on 'Sex and the City' reboot 'And Just Like That...' trailer addresses dating apps, public sex What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Chloë Grace Moretz says a third 'Kick-Ass' would 'have to be kind of perfect'
TV // 2 minutes ago
Chloë Grace Moretz says a third 'Kick-Ass' would 'have to be kind of perfect'
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Chloë Grace Moretz discussed the possibility of making a third "Kick-Ass" movie while appearing on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."
WWE NXT: Johnny Gargano gives heartfelt message, Grayson Waller attacks
TV // 2 hours ago
WWE NXT: Johnny Gargano gives heartfelt message, Grayson Waller attacks
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Johnny Gargano addressed NXT fans in what might might have been his final appearance on the brand he helped build on WWE "NXT."
'Snowpiercer' Season 3 trailer introduces Archie Panjabi, warm spots
TV // 18 hours ago
'Snowpiercer' Season 3 trailer introduces Archie Panjabi, warm spots
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- TNT released the trailer for "Snowpiercer" Season 3 on Tuesday. The trailer shows new cast member Archie Panjabi and potential hope for a thawing Earth.
'Sex Lives of College Girls' returning for Season 2
TV // 19 hours ago
'Sex Lives of College Girls' returning for Season 2
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- HBO Max has renewed "The Sex Lives of College Girls" for a second season ahead of its season finale Thursday.
'Sandition' Season 2 photos introduce 5 new characters
TV // 20 hours ago
'Sandition' Season 2 photos introduce 5 new characters
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Ben Lloyd-Hughes, Alexander Vlahos, Tom Weston-Jones, Frank Blake and Maxim Ays have joined the PBS series "Sandition."
'Rebelde' trailer introduces cast of Netflix reboot
TV // 21 hours ago
'Rebelde' trailer introduces cast of Netflix reboot
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- "Rebelde," a new series based on the Mexican telenovela, will premiere on Netflix in January 2022.
Cynthia Nixon wraps filming on 'Sex and the City' reboot
TV // 21 hours ago
Cynthia Nixon wraps filming on 'Sex and the City' reboot
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Cynthia Nixon will reprise her "Sex and the City" character Miranda Hobbes in the HBO Max series "And Just Like That..."
Sylvester Stallone to star in Paramount+ series 'Kansas City'
TV // 22 hours ago
Sylvester Stallone to star in Paramount+ series 'Kansas City'
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Sylvester Stallone will star in upcoming Paramount+ drama, "Kansas City," his first major lead role in a television series.
Jennifer Lawrence on Hollywood hiatus: 'The world should take a break'
TV // 1 day ago
Jennifer Lawrence on Hollywood hiatus: 'The world should take a break'
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Jennifer Lawrence discussed taking a break from acting while appearing on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."
Colin Farrell to remain The Penguin for 'Batman' spinoff series
TV // 1 day ago
Colin Farrell to remain The Penguin for 'Batman' spinoff series
Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Colin Farrell will reprise his role as The Penguin in a new spinoff series of "The Batman" that is coming to HBO Max.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jennifer Lawrence on Hollywood hiatus: 'The world should take a break'
Jennifer Lawrence on Hollywood hiatus: 'The world should take a break'
Nick Cannon says infant son Zen has died of brain cancer
Nick Cannon says infant son Zen has died of brain cancer
Rachel Hargrove says she doesn't regret quitting 'Below Deck'
Rachel Hargrove says she doesn't regret quitting 'Below Deck'
'Selling Sunset' Season 5 coming to Netflix in 2022
'Selling Sunset' Season 5 coming to Netflix in 2022
Drake turns down Grammy Awards nominations
Drake turns down Grammy Awards nominations
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement