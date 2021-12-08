Trending
Dec. 8, 2021 / 11:59 AM

'After the 90 Days': David and Annie, Loren and Alexei to get new series

By Annie Martin
"90 Day Fiancé" couples Annie and David Toborowsky and Loren and Alexei Brovarnik will star in new "After the 90 Days" series. Photo courtesy of TLC

Dec. 8 (UPI) -- TLC is developing two new 90 Day Fiancé spinoff series.

The network said in a press release Wednesday that Season 5 couple Annie and David Toborowsky and Season 3 couple Loren and Alexei Brovarnik will star in new After the 90 Days series.

David & Annie: After the 90 Days and Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days will follow the couples as they show "the raw, real and exposed reality of growing a family."

"For the past few years, we've watched David & Annie and Loren & Alexei fall in love, get married and whisper not-so-sweet nothings on Pillow Talk," TLC streaming and network originals president Howard Lee said. "As their broods have grown, we are naturally invested in watching these beloved couples tackle their evolving family dynamics."

"Family is everything to us at TLC and David & Annie and Loren & Alexei are family who will tickle us with all the heart, humor and torment that comes with everyday family life!" he added.

David & Annie will follow the couple as they attempt to bring Annie's 14-year-old brother Jordan and 16-year-old cousin Amber to America. The pair travel to Annie's home country of Thailand to pick up the teenagers but are faced with obstacle after unexpected obstacle.

Loren & Alexei will see the couple prepare to welcome their second child. The pair have two sons, Shai Josef, and a baby boy born in August.

David & Annie and Loren & Alexei will premiere Jan. 10, 2022, on TLC at 9 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. EST, respectively.

90 Day Fiancé is a TLC reality series that follows couples where one partner has or is seeking a K-1 visa.

