Dec. 7, 2021 / 1:13 PM

'Sandition' Season 2 photos introduce 5 new characters

By Annie Martin

Dec. 7 (UPI) -- PBS is giving a glimpse of Sandition Season 2.

The network shared photos for the season Tuesday featuring five new cast members.

The images introduce Ben Lloyd-Hughes as Alexander Colbourne, a wealthy man who is cerebral and antisocial to the point of reclusiveness, and Alexander Vlahos as the flamboyant artist Charles Lockhart.

Tom Weston-Jones plays Colonel Lennox, the self-assured leader of the war regiment taking up residence in town, with Frank Blake and Maxim Ays as the soldiers Captain Declan Fraser and Captain William Carter, who both form a connection with Charlotte's sister, Alison.

Season 2 will follow Charlotte Heywood (Rose Williams) as she returns to the picturesque coastal resort town of Sandition.

PBS previously shared photos featuring Williams as Charlotte and Crystal Clarke as Georgiana Lambe.

"This season promises new romances, friendships and challenges for the residents of #SanditionPBS," the post read.

Sandition is based on an unfinished manuscript by Jane Austen. The series takes place in Regency-era England.

Season 2 will premiere March 20, 2022, at 9 p.m. EST on Masterpiece on PBS.

