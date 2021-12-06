Trending
Advertisement
TV
Dec. 6, 2021 / 10:06 AM

'Fear the Walking Dead' renewed for Season 8, Kim Dickens to return

By Annie Martin
1/5
'Fear the Walking Dead' renewed for Season 8, Kim Dickens to return
Kim Dickens will reprise Madison Clark on "Fear the Walking Dead." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Fear the Walking Dead will return for an eighth season.

AMC confirmed in a press release Monday that it renewed the post-apocalyptic zombie drama for Season 8.

Advertisement

In addition, Kim Dickens will reprise Madison Clark. Dickens will return in the second half of Season 7 before appearing as a series regular in Season 8.

Dickens first played Madison, a guidance counselor and the mother of Nick (Frank Dillane) and Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey), in Seasons 1-4 of Fear the Walking Dead.

"If there were a Mt. Deadmore, Kim Dickens' face would be on it. Madison Clark is a foundational character to TWDU -- heroic, complex, an everyperson who becomes a warrior and then a force of benevolence," The Walking Dead Universe chief content officer Scott M. Gimple said.

"Kim Dickens' raw talent, strength, and brilliance will electrify TWDU once more and we couldn't be luckier to have her back," he added.

Season 7 premiered in October and will return with new episodes April 17. The new episodes will see the group face off against Victor Strand (Colman Domingo) and continue to search for Padre.

"Alicia (Debnam-Carey), now the reluctant leader to Teddy's former followers, is plagued by a mysterious illness and the repercussions of her past actions. Morgan (Lennie James), trying to maintain hope that he will be reunited with his family, knows Alicia is key to their survival. With Alicia declaring war, Strand's paranoia and personal vendettas grow, and with that, new threats emerge from all sides," an official description reads.

Advertisement

Fear the Walking Dead is a spinoff of The Walking Dead, which returned for an 11th and final season in August. Fear the Walking Dead also stars Lennie James, Danay Garcia, Austin Amelio and Mo Collins.

Read More

Jennifer Lawrence attends 'Don't Look Up' premiere amid pregnancy 'Vanderpump Rules' couple James Kennedy, Raquel Leviss split up 'Selling Sunset' Season 5 coming to Netflix in 2022 What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Chris Kirkpatrick, Drew Lachey play 'Spinnin' the Lyrics' on 'GMA'
TV // 3 minutes ago
Chris Kirkpatrick, Drew Lachey play 'Spinnin' the Lyrics' on 'GMA'
Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Chris Kirkpatrick of *NSYNC and Drew Lachey of 98 Degrees competed against each other in a boy band version of "Spinnin' the Lyrics" Monday on "Good Morning America."
Michael Dorman hopes C.J. Box fans see books' spirit in 'Joe Pickett'
TV // 8 hours ago
Michael Dorman hopes C.J. Box fans see books' spirit in 'Joe Pickett'
NEW YORK, Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Michael Dorman says he hopes his new Spectrum Originals drama, "Joe Pickett," captures the spirit of what readers love about the C.J. Box mystery novels on which it is based.
Tim McGraw, Faith Hill defend family in '1883' trailer
TV // 2 days ago
Tim McGraw, Faith Hill defend family in '1883' trailer
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- Paramount+ released the trailer for "1883" on Friday. The "Yellowstone" prequel premieres Dec. 19.
Teresa Palmer defends vampire/witch baby in 'Discovery of Witches' Season 3
TV // 2 days ago
Teresa Palmer defends vampire/witch baby in 'Discovery of Witches' Season 3
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- AMC Networks released the trailer for Season 3 of "A Discovery of Witches" on Friday. The season, returning Jan. 8 on Sundance Now, AMC+ and Shudder, shows Diana (Teresa Palmer) and Matthew (Matthew Goode) with child.
'LEGO Masters' to return for Season 3 in 2022
TV // 2 days ago
'LEGO Masters' to return for Season 3 in 2022
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- FOX announced Friday it has renewed "LEGO Masters" for a third season. Will Arnett will return to host in 2022.
'Selling Sunset' Season 5 coming to Netflix in 2022
TV // 2 days ago
'Selling Sunset' Season 5 coming to Netflix in 2022
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- "Selling Sunset," a reality series starring Chrishell Stause and Heather Rae Young, will return for a fifth season in 2022.
'Stay Close' trailer brings Harlan Coben crime drama to life
TV // 2 days ago
'Stay Close' trailer brings Harlan Coben crime drama to life
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- "Stay Close," a new series based on the Harlan Coben novel and starring Cush Jumbo, is coming to Netflix.
'RuPaul's Drag Race': Symone introduces the Season 14 queens
TV // 2 days ago
'RuPaul's Drag Race': Symone introduces the Season 14 queens
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- "RuPaul's Drag Race" Season 14 will feature 14 new queens, including the show's first straight contestant.
'Peacemaker': John Cena questions his path in trailer
TV // 3 days ago
'Peacemaker': John Cena questions his path in trailer
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- John Cena starts to question his job and violent methods in the latest trailer for upcoming DC Comics series, "Peacemaker."
Blake Shelton plays 'Off Song, Song Off' on 'Tonight Show'
TV // 3 days ago
Blake Shelton plays 'Off Song, Song Off' on 'Tonight Show'
Dec. 3 (UPI) -- Blake Shelton played "Off Song, Song Off" against Jimmy Fallon on "The Tonight Show."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Selling Sunset' Season 5 coming to Netflix in 2022
'Selling Sunset' Season 5 coming to Netflix in 2022
Producer Martha De Laurentiis dead at 67
Producer Martha De Laurentiis dead at 67
Pistol Annies perform 'Hell of a Holiday' on 'Tonight Show'
Pistol Annies perform 'Hell of a Holiday' on 'Tonight Show'
Google celebrates pizza with interactive Doodle
Google celebrates pizza with interactive Doodle
Michael Dorman hopes C.J. Box fans see books' spirit in 'Joe Pickett'
Michael Dorman hopes C.J. Box fans see books' spirit in 'Joe Pickett'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement