Dec. 6, 2021 / 11:29 AM

Chris Kirkpatrick, Drew Lachey play 'Spinnin' the Lyrics' on 'GMA'

By Wade Sheridan
Chris Kirkpatrick, Drew Lachey play 'Spinnin' the Lyrics' on 'GMA'
Members of *NSYNC, left to right. Chris Kirkpatrick, Lance Bass, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone and Justin Timberlake gather for a photo-op as the band receives the 2,636th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on April 30, 2018. Kirkpatrick competed against Drew Lachey of 98 Degrees in music trivia on "Good Morning America." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Chris Kirkpatrick of *NSYNC and Drew Lachey of 98 Degrees competed against each other in a boy band version of Spinnin' the Lyrics Monday on Good Morning America.

The singers were tasked with finishing the lyrics to a set of songs from famous boy bands including their own.

Kirkpatrick got the first answer right and finished the lyrics to *NSYNC's "It's Gonna Be Me."

Drew Lachey came back by correctly guessing "End of the Road" by Boyz II Men and performed part of the song alongside Kirkpatrick.

Drew Lachey then correctly finished the lyrics to his own song, "The Hardest Thing" by 98 Degrees, before Kirkpatrick finished the lyrics to "Tearin' Up My Heart" by *NSYNC.

Kirkpatrick and Drew Lachey will appear on ABC's A Very Boy Band Holiday special, which airs Monday at 8 p.m. EST.

The special will also feature Joey Fatone and Lance Bass of *NSYNC, Wanya Morris and Shawn Stockman of Boyz II Men, Bobby Brown and Michael Bivins of New Edition, Joey McIntyre of New Kids on the Block, Erik-Michael Estrada of O-Town and Nick Lachey, Jeff Timmons and Justin Jeffre of 98 Degrees.

The boy bands will perform their groups' biggest hits alongside holiday favorites.

Kirkpatrick said there was no competition between the boy bands as they got together to film the special.

"Not at our age," he said before he started to joke with Drew Lachey about how much they have aged.

