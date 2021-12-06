Trending
TV
Dec. 6, 2021

BTS to perform Wednesday on 'Late Late Show'

By Annie Martin
1/5
BTS to perform Wednesday on 'Late Late Show'
BTS will perform its hit song "Butter" during the 1,000th episode celebration on "The Late Late Show with James Corden." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 6 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band BTS will return on The Late Late Show with James Corden this week.

The Late Late Show said Monday that BTS will perform its hit song "Butter" during the show's 1,000th episode celebration Wednesday.

In addition, BTS Crosswalk, a concert in the streets of Los Angeles, will air Dec. 16 on The Late Late Show.

BTS was seen filming its Crosswalk concert in November. The group performed "Butter" in the street as traffic was stopped for a red light.

BTS gave an interview and performed "Permission to Dance" on The Late Late Show in November.

"Butter" is BTS' second English-language single. The song was originally released in May and appears on the Butter single album, released in July.

BTS has since shared several "Butter" remixes, including a holiday remix that made its debut last week.

BTS consists of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook. The group made its debut in 2013.

Last week, the stock price of HYBE, BTS' management company, went down after members of the K-pop group sold shares worth $8.4 million in total.

