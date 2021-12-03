'RuPaul's Drag Race': Symone introduces the Season 14 queens

Dec. 3 (UPI) -- RuPaul's Drag Race reigning champion Symone introduced the Season 14 queens during a live stream Friday after the contestants were announced Thursday.

Season 14 will feature 14 queens, including the show's first straight contestant and the first queen from Michigan. The contestants will compete for the title of America's Next Drag Superstar and a $100,000 cash prize.

The new queens include Alyssa Hunter, a pageant queen from Puerto Rico, Maddy Morphosis, a heterosexual and cisgender performer from Arkansas, and Willow Pill, the drag sister of Season 11 winner Yvie Oddly.

Angeria Paris VanMichaels, Bosco, Daya Betty, Deja Skye, Jasmine Kennedie, Jorgeous, June Jambalaya, Kerry Colby, Kornbread "The Snack" Jeté, Lady Camden and Orion Story will also compete.

RuPaul will return as host and also serve as a judge with Carson Kressley, Michelle Visage and Ross Mathews.