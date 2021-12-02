Trending
Dec. 2, 2021

Detective suspects murder of HMS Vigil sailor in Peacock's 'Vigil' trailer

By Sommer Brokaw
"Vigil" star Rose Leslie attends the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif., on January 5, 2020. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 2 (UPI) -- A detective suspects murder in the death of a sailor aboard the Trident nuclear submarine HMS Vigil in Peacock's Vigil trailer, which the network released Thursday.

Suranne Jones, an English actress and producer, known for role as Karen McDonald in the British soap opera Coronation Street, plays Detective Chief Inspector Amy Silva, who must go onboard to investigate in the British crime drama, which drops Dec. 23 on Peacock.

The sailor's death on the Royal Navy submarine HMS Vigil was written off as an accidental overdose, according to a statement, but the trailer shows that Jones suspects murder, and Kirsten Longacre's Rose Leslie, a detective in the Scottish Police, suspects a "cover-up."

The Peacock Original limited series with six, 60-minute episodes, comes from the producers of the British political thriller television series the Bodyguard and Line of Duty drama series.

Along with Jones and Leslie, Paterson Joseph, of the HBO drama series The Leftovers, who stars as Commander Neil Newsome, is also featured in show art released Thursday.

The new series also features other stars, including ITV drama series Endeavour actor Shaun Evans, Line of Duty actor Martin Compston, and Lauren Lyle, a Scottish actress, known for her recurring role as Marsali MacKimmie Fraser in the Starz drama series Outlander, among others.

