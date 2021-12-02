Trending
Dec. 2, 2021 / 11:17 AM

Heather Dubrow explains 'Real Housewives of Orange County' return

By Annie Martin
Heather Dubrow discussed her return to "Real Housewives of Orange County" following the Season 16 premiere. File Photo by Joe Seer/Shutterstock

Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Heather Dubrow is sharing her reasons for her Real Housewives of Orange County return.

The 52-year-old television personality discussed her return to the Bravo reality series during Wednesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Dubrow starred in Seasons 7-11 of RHOC and returned for Season 16, which premiered Wednesday. On the topic of her exit, Dubrow said it was "the right time to go" after Season 11 and opened the door for new opportunities.

"As I get older, being smarter and maybe a little more self-actualized and listening to universe, it was an opportunity to explore," she said.

Dubrow said her daughter Max coming out as bisexual in June 2020 played a role in her deciding to come back to the show.

"The amount of love and support we got for her was so amazing," she said. "I thought, okay, we've got these four kids and they're different genders, different sexualities, and wouldn't it be cool to show our version of what our normal family looks like and maybe start those conversations in other households and maybe help some other people."

Dubrow said RHOC is a "huge" and "amazing" platform.

"For me [to come back], it had to be something more. Like, what is in it for us and how can we help other people, and what are we doing here," she said.

RHOC Season 16 also stars Shannon Beador, Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson, Jennifer Armstrong and Noella Bergener. The series airs Wednesdays on Bravo.

