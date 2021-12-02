Trending
Dec. 2, 2021 / 11:00 AM

Cobie Smulders to reprise Maria Hill in Marvel's 'Secret Invasion'

By Annie Martin
Cobie Smulders will play the Marvel character Maria Hill in the Disney+ series "Secret Invasion." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Cobie Smulders will return as Maria Hill in the new series Secret Invasion.

Deadline reported Wednesday that Hill, 39, will play the Marvel character in the upcoming Disney+ series.

Variety confirmed Smulders' casting.

Smulders joins previously announced stars Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Olivia Colman and Emilia Clarke.

Secret Invasion centers on S.H.I.E.L.D. head Nick Fury (Jackson), the Skrull Talos (Mendelsohn) and a faction of shape-shifting Skrulls who have been infiltrating Earth for years.

Smulders has portrayed Hill in several Marvel projects, including the ABC series Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and the films Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Avengers: Age of Ultron. She has previously worked with Jackson.

Secret Invasion will air as a miniseries on Disney+. The streaming service is home to several other Marvel series, including Hawkeye, Loki and the upcoming WandaVision spinoff Agatha: House of Harkness.

