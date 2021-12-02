Trending
Dec. 2, 2021 / 10:18 AM

Cara Delevingne to star in 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 2

By Annie Martin
Cara Delevingne will join Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short in the Hulu series "Only Murders in the Building." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Cara Delevingne has joined the cast of the Hulu series Only Murders in the Building.

Deadline reported Wednesday that Delevingne, 29, will star in Season 2 of the mystery-comedy series.

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed Delevingne's casting. The model and actress will play Alice, a sophisticated art world insider who becomes involved in the mystery.

Delevingne joins returning stars Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez, Aaron Dominguez and Amy Ryan.

Only Murders in the Building is created by Martin and John Hoffman. The show follows Mabel (Gomez), Charles (Martin) and Oliver (Short), three true crime podcast fans who investigate a murder in their apartment building.

The series premiered in August and was renewed for a second season in September.

"To feel we've connected with our audience and hit the mark enough already to have the chance to continue -- and to carry on our show's wild ride of a mystery-comedy-empathy -- is too exciting for words," Hoffman said at the time. "So I'll shut up now -- and just say a huge thanks to all and I can't wait for more!"

Delevingne is known for the films Suicide Squad and Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets. She plays Vignette on the Amazon Prime Video fantasy series Carnival Row.

