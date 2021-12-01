Kim Kardashian West to receive Fashion Icon honor at People's Choice Awards

1/5

Kim Kardashian is getting the Fashion Icon Award at the People's Choice Awards next week. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Reality TV star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian West has been chosen to receive the Fashion Icon honor at the 2021 People's Choice Awards. The prize presentation will air on NBC and E! Tuesday from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica. Advertisement

"For nearly two decades, Kim Kardashian West's style evolution has disrupted and influenced trends on a global level and cemented herself as a force to be reckoned with within the fashion industry," Jen Neal -- executive vice president of entertainment live events, specials and E! News at NBCUniversal Entertainment television and streaming -- said in a press release Tuesday.

"For being a cultural inspiration, trailblazer and so much more, we can't wait to honor Kim with this year's People's Fashion Icon award."

Most of the People's Choice Awards for the film, TV and sports categories are voted on by fans.

This year, F9: The Fast Saga, This is Us and Justin Bieber were nominated in multiple categories.

Actress-director Halle Berry was previously announced as the winner of the People's Icon Award and Blake Shelton is set to perform.

