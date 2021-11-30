'Dunk & Egg': Steve Conrad to write, produce 'Game of Thrones' prequel

George R.R. Martin wrote the "Dunk & Egg" novellas, which are reportedly being adapted as an HBO series. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Game of Thrones prequel series Dunk & Egg has reportedly found a writer. The Wrap said Tuesday that Steve Conrad will serve as writer and executive producer on the show. Advertisement

Variety confirmed the news, along with Deadline.

Dunk & Egg is in development at HBO. The project is one of several live-action Game of Thrones prequels that have yet to receive series orders.

Dunk & Egg is based on George R.R. Martin's series of fantasy novellas. The series follows the adventures of Dunk, or Ser Duncan the Tall, and Egg, the future king Aegon V Targaryen.

To date, Martin has published three Dunk & Egg novellas: The Hedge Knight (1998), The Sworn Sword (2003) and The Mystery Knight (2010).

Game of Thrones, based on Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire book series, had an eight-season run on HBO from 2011 to 2019. The prequel series House of the Dragon, based on Martin's book Fire & Blood, will premiere on HBO in 2022.

Conrad is known for creating the Amazon Prime Video series Patriot. He also wrote The Weather Man, The Pursuit of Happyness, The Secret Life of Walter Mitty and Wonder.