Trending
Advertisement
TV
Nov. 30, 2021 / 1:45 PM

'Dunk & Egg': Steve Conrad to write, produce 'Game of Thrones' prequel

By Annie Martin
'Dunk & Egg': Steve Conrad to write, produce 'Game of Thrones' prequel
George R.R. Martin wrote the "Dunk & Egg" novellas, which are reportedly being adapted as an HBO series. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Game of Thrones prequel series Dunk & Egg has reportedly found a writer.

The Wrap said Tuesday that Steve Conrad will serve as writer and executive producer on the show.

Advertisement

Variety confirmed the news, along with Deadline.

Dunk & Egg is in development at HBO. The project is one of several live-action Game of Thrones prequels that have yet to receive series orders.

Dunk & Egg is based on George R.R. Martin's series of fantasy novellas. The series follows the adventures of Dunk, or Ser Duncan the Tall, and Egg, the future king Aegon V Targaryen.

To date, Martin has published three Dunk & Egg novellas: The Hedge Knight (1998), The Sworn Sword (2003) and The Mystery Knight (2010).

Game of Thrones, based on Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire book series, had an eight-season run on HBO from 2011 to 2019. The prequel series House of the Dragon, based on Martin's book Fire & Blood, will premiere on HBO in 2022.

Conrad is known for creating the Amazon Prime Video series Patriot. He also wrote The Weather Man, The Pursuit of Happyness, The Secret Life of Walter Mitty and Wonder.

Advertisement

Read More

'House of the Dragon' trailer shows Targaryens in power Michael J. Fox says 'Back to the Future' helps keep him optimistic Jennifer Aniston, Kathryn Hahn join 'Facts of Life' special at ABC What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Discovery to explore Surfside condo disaster in new special
TV // 1 hour ago
Discovery to explore Surfside condo disaster in new special
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Discovery has announced two new projects that will explore the impact of infrastructure failures including the Surfside condo disaster in Florida and the breakdown of the global supply chain.
'Selling Tampa' highlights all-Black, all-female real estate team in new trailer
TV // 2 hours ago
'Selling Tampa' highlights all-Black, all-female real estate team in new trailer
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Sharelle Rosado of Allure Realty leads an all-Black, all-female team of real estate agents in the new trailer for upcoming "Selling Sunset" spinoff, "Selling Tampa."
'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 4 coming in February
TV // 3 hours ago
'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 4 coming in February
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," a comedy-drama starring Rachel Brosnahan, will return for a fourth season on Amazon Prime Video.
Starz renews 'Men in Kilts' for a second season
TV // 3 hours ago
Starz renews 'Men in Kilts' for a second season
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Starz has renewed travel docuseries "Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham" for a second season.
'Pen15': Hulu series to end with Season 2
TV // 3 hours ago
'Pen15': Hulu series to end with Season 2
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- "Pen15" creators Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle confirmed Season 2, Part 2 will be the show's last.
Kathy Griffin says she is cancer-free on 'Kimmel'
TV // 5 hours ago
Kathy Griffin says she is cancer-free on 'Kimmel'
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Kathy Griffin discussed being cancer-free and her role on HBO Max's "Search Party" Season 5 on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."
Jennifer Aniston, Kathryn Hahn join 'Facts of Life' special at ABC
TV // 5 hours ago
Jennifer Aniston, Kathryn Hahn join 'Facts of Life' special at ABC
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Jennifer Aniston, Kathryn Hahn, Gabrielle Union and Allison Tolman will play "Facts of Life" characters in "Live in Front of a Studio Audience."
Maya Rudolph, Andy Samberg stuffed selves hosting 'Baking It'
TV // 11 hours ago
Maya Rudolph, Andy Samberg stuffed selves hosting 'Baking It'
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 30 (UPI) -- "Baking It" hosts Maya Rudolph and Andy Samberg discuss the challenges of eating every confection made by contestants on the Christmas baking show, out Thursday on Peacock.
'Chucky' renewed for Season 2, premiering 2022
TV // 20 hours ago
'Chucky' renewed for Season 2, premiering 2022
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Syfy and USA Networks have renewed "Chucky" for a second season ahead of the season finale on Tuesday. The series follows seven movies in the "Child's Play" killer doll series.
Kathryn Hahn says 'Agatha' series will dig more into her character
TV // 1 day ago
Kathryn Hahn says 'Agatha' series will dig more into her character
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Kathryn Hahn discussed her upcoming WandaVision spinoff series titled "Agatha: House of Harkness" while appearing on "The Drew Barrymore Show" on Monday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Maya Rudolph, Andy Samberg stuffed selves hosting 'Baking It'
Maya Rudolph, Andy Samberg stuffed selves hosting 'Baking It'
David Gulpilil, 'Crocodile Dundee,' 'Rabbit-Proof Fence' star, dead at 68
David Gulpilil, 'Crocodile Dundee,' 'Rabbit-Proof Fence' star, dead at 68
Mike Rowe records holiday song with John Rich, Oak Ridge Boys
Mike Rowe records holiday song with John Rich, Oak Ridge Boys
HGTV star Ty Pennington marries Kellee Merrell at intimate wedding
HGTV star Ty Pennington marries Kellee Merrell at intimate wedding
Teyana Taylor hospitalized after body 'shut down' on tour
Teyana Taylor hospitalized after body 'shut down' on tour
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement