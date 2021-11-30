'Pen15': Hulu series to end with Season 2

Maya Erskine plays Maya Ishii-Peters on the Hulu series "Pen15." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Hulu series Pen15 will end with Season 2. Series creators Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle confirmed in an interview with The New Yorker that Season 2, Part 2 will be the show's last. Advertisement

Erskine and Konkle said they always envisioned Pen15 as three seasons but that COVID-19 cemented their decision. Season 2, Part 1 was released in September 2020 and was followed by an animated special in August.

Sources told The Hollywood Reporter that Hulu would like more seasons of Pen15 and is leaving the door open should Erskine and Konkle want to return.

In addition, sources said Hulu is interested in working with Erskine and Konkle on other projects.

Pen15 is created by Erskine, Konkle and Sam Zvibleman, who has left the show ahead of Season 2, Part 2. The series takes place in the early 2000s, with Erskine and Konkle, both in their 30s, playing middle school versions of themselves.

Hulu released a trailer for Season 2, Part 2 this month that shows Maya (Erskine) and Anna (Konkle) navigating their first relationships and planning to run away.

Season 2, Part 2 premieres Dec. 3 on Hulu.