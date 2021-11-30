Trending
Advertisement
TV
Nov. 30, 2021 / 11:02 AM

'Pen15': Hulu series to end with Season 2

By Annie Martin
'Pen15': Hulu series to end with Season 2
Maya Erskine plays Maya Ishii-Peters on the Hulu series "Pen15." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Hulu series Pen15 will end with Season 2.

Series creators Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle confirmed in an interview with The New Yorker that Season 2, Part 2 will be the show's last.

Advertisement

Erskine and Konkle said they always envisioned Pen15 as three seasons but that COVID-19 cemented their decision. Season 2, Part 1 was released in September 2020 and was followed by an animated special in August.

Sources told The Hollywood Reporter that Hulu would like more seasons of Pen15 and is leaving the door open should Erskine and Konkle want to return.

In addition, sources said Hulu is interested in working with Erskine and Konkle on other projects.

Pen15 is created by Erskine, Konkle and Sam Zvibleman, who has left the show ahead of Season 2, Part 2. The series takes place in the early 2000s, with Erskine and Konkle, both in their 30s, playing middle school versions of themselves.

Hulu released a trailer for Season 2, Part 2 this month that shows Maya (Erskine) and Anna (Konkle) navigating their first relationships and planning to run away.

Season 2, Part 2 premieres Dec. 3 on Hulu.

Advertisement

Read More

'Pen15': Maya, Anna have boyfriends in Season 2, Part 2 trailer Kate Middleton to host Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey Jennifer Aniston, Kathryn Hahn join 'Facts of Life' special at ABC What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Starz renews 'Men in Kilts' for a second season
TV // 5 minutes ago
Starz renews 'Men in Kilts' for a second season
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Starz has renewed travel docuseries "Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham" for a second season.
Kathy Griffin says she is cancer-free on 'Kimmel'
TV // 2 hours ago
Kathy Griffin says she is cancer-free on 'Kimmel'
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Kathy Griffin discussed being cancer-free and her role on HBO Max's "Search Party" Season 5 on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."
Jennifer Aniston, Kathryn Hahn join 'Facts of Life' special at ABC
TV // 2 hours ago
Jennifer Aniston, Kathryn Hahn join 'Facts of Life' special at ABC
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Jennifer Aniston, Kathryn Hahn, Gabrielle Union and Allison Tolman will play "Facts of Life" characters in "Live in Front of a Studio Audience."
Maya Rudolph, Andy Samberg stuffed selves hosting 'Baking It'
TV // 8 hours ago
Maya Rudolph, Andy Samberg stuffed selves hosting 'Baking It'
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 30 (UPI) -- "Baking It" hosts Maya Rudolph and Andy Samberg discuss the challenges of eating every confection made by contestants on the Christmas baking show, out Thursday on Peacock.
'Chucky' renewed for Season 2, premiering 2022
TV // 17 hours ago
'Chucky' renewed for Season 2, premiering 2022
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Syfy and USA Networks have renewed "Chucky" for a second season ahead of the season finale on Tuesday. The series follows seven movies in the "Child's Play" killer doll series.
Kathryn Hahn says 'Agatha' series will dig more into her character
TV // 23 hours ago
Kathryn Hahn says 'Agatha' series will dig more into her character
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Kathryn Hahn discussed her upcoming WandaVision spinoff series titled "Agatha: House of Harkness" while appearing on "The Drew Barrymore Show" on Monday.
'The Ferragnez' trailer explores Chiara Ferragni, Fedez's life at home
TV // 23 hours ago
'The Ferragnez' trailer explores Chiara Ferragni, Fedez's life at home
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- "The Ferragnez," a reality series about Italian celebrity couple Chiara Ferragni and Fedez, is coming to Amazon Prime Video in December.
'No Demo Reno': HGTV series renewed for Season 2
TV // 1 day ago
'No Demo Reno': HGTV series renewed for Season 2
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- "No Demo Reno," a home renovation series starring Jenn Todryk, will return for a second season on HGTV.
'The Book of Boba Fett' teaser recalls how bounty hunter was 'left for dead'
TV // 1 day ago
'The Book of Boba Fett' teaser recalls how bounty hunter was 'left for dead'
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- "The Book of Boba Fett," a new series set in the "Star Wars" universe, will premiere on Disney+ in December.
Porsha Williams was 'living for' Nicki Minaj on 'RHOP' reunion
TV // 1 day ago
Porsha Williams was 'living for' Nicki Minaj on 'RHOP' reunion
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Porsha Williams reacted to Nicki Minaj hosting the "Real Housewives of Potomac" Season 6 reunion and discussed her friendship with Gizelle Bryant.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

David Gulpilil, 'Crocodile Dundee,' 'Rabbit-Proof Fence' star, dead at 68
David Gulpilil, 'Crocodile Dundee,' 'Rabbit-Proof Fence' star, dead at 68
Julia Roberts celebrates twins Hazel, Phinnaeus on their 17th birthday
Julia Roberts celebrates twins Hazel, Phinnaeus on their 17th birthday
Teyana Taylor hospitalized after body 'shut down' on tour
Teyana Taylor hospitalized after body 'shut down' on tour
HGTV star Ty Pennington marries Kellee Merrell at intimate wedding
HGTV star Ty Pennington marries Kellee Merrell at intimate wedding
Maya Rudolph, Andy Samberg stuffed selves hosting 'Baking It'
Maya Rudolph, Andy Samberg stuffed selves hosting 'Baking It'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement