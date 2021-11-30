'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 4 coming in February

1/5

Rachel Brosnahan plays Miriam "Midge" Maisel on the Amazon Prime Video series "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 30 (UPI) -- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel will return for a fourth season in February 2022. Amazon Prime Video shared a release date, Feb. 18, and a teaser for the season Tuesday. Advertisement

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel follows Miriam "Midge" Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan), a housewife who decides to pursue stand-up comedy in the late 1950s. Season 4 takes place in 1960.

"Looking to hone her act, Midge finds a gig with total creative freedom. But her commitment to her craft -- and the places it takes her -- creates a rift between her and the family and friends around her," an official description reads.

Amazon shared a poster for the season Monday with the tagline "We're just getting started."

We're just getting started. pic.twitter.com/ecBlLIZfW1— The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (@MaiselTV) November 29, 2021

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is created by Amy Sherman-Palladino and co-stars Alex Borstein, Michael Zegen, Marin Hinkle and Tony Shalhoub. Gilmore Girls alum Kelly Bishop has joined the cast for Season 4.