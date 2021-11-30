Discovery to explore Surfside condo disaster in new special

1/3

People stop to say a prayer for the missing victims near the collapsed Champlain Towers South condo in Surfside, Florida on July 7, 2021. Discovery will air a new special on the disaster along with a limited series on global supply chain issues. File Photo By Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Discovery has announced two new projects that will explore the impact of infrastructure failures including the Surfside condo disaster in Florida and the breakdown of the global supply chain. Discovery will first air special When Buildings Collapse: Disaster in Surfside on Dec. 4 at 8 p.m. EST. Advertisement

The special will examine how the 12-story Champlain Towers in Surfside, Fla., suddenly collapsed in June, killing 98 people and prompting a structural review of coastal buildings in South Florida.

When Buildings Collapse: Disaster in Surfside will use a team of experts, eyewitness accounts, user-generated footage, news archives and CGI animation to give a full account of the tragedy. The special will also look at the rescue and recovery efforts along with what factors may have contributed to the collapse.

Discovery will then premiere a three-episode limited series on the breakdown of the global supply chain titled Out of Stock: Supply Chain Crisis on Dec. 18 at 8 p.m. EST.

The limited series will showcase how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the global supply chain from manufacturing, shipping, transporting and stocking shelves.

The show will also detail how canal blockages and labor shortages have contributed to supply chain issues as products and food are having a harder time reaching store shelves.