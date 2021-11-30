Trending
Advertisement
TV
Nov. 30, 2021 / 12:58 PM

Discovery to explore Surfside condo disaster in new special

By Wade Sheridan
1/3
Discovery to explore Surfside condo disaster in new special
People stop to say a prayer for the missing victims near the collapsed Champlain Towers South condo in Surfside, Florida on July 7, 2021. Discovery will air a new special on the disaster along with a limited series on global supply chain issues. File Photo By Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Discovery has announced two new projects that will explore the impact of infrastructure failures including the Surfside condo disaster in Florida and the breakdown of the global supply chain.

Discovery will first air special When Buildings Collapse: Disaster in Surfside on Dec. 4 at 8 p.m. EST.

Advertisement

The special will examine how the 12-story Champlain Towers in Surfside, Fla., suddenly collapsed in June, killing 98 people and prompting a structural review of coastal buildings in South Florida.

When Buildings Collapse: Disaster in Surfside will use a team of experts, eyewitness accounts, user-generated footage, news archives and CGI animation to give a full account of the tragedy. The special will also look at the rescue and recovery efforts along with what factors may have contributed to the collapse.

Discovery will then premiere a three-episode limited series on the breakdown of the global supply chain titled Out of Stock: Supply Chain Crisis on Dec. 18 at 8 p.m. EST.

The limited series will showcase how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the global supply chain from manufacturing, shipping, transporting and stocking shelves.

Advertisement

The show will also detail how canal blockages and labor shortages have contributed to supply chain issues as products and food are having a harder time reaching store shelves.

Read More

Discovery+ orders 'Johnny vs Amber' relationship documentary Starz renews 'Men in Kilts' for a second season What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

'Selling Tampa' highlights all-Black, all-female real estate team in new trailer
TV // 1 hour ago
'Selling Tampa' highlights all-Black, all-female real estate team in new trailer
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Sharelle Rosado of Allure Realty leads an all-Black, all-female team of real estate agents in the new trailer for upcoming "Selling Sunset" spinoff, "Selling Tampa."
'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 4 coming in February
TV // 1 hour ago
'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 4 coming in February
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," a comedy-drama starring Rachel Brosnahan, will return for a fourth season on Amazon Prime Video.
Starz renews 'Men in Kilts' for a second season
TV // 1 hour ago
Starz renews 'Men in Kilts' for a second season
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Starz has renewed travel docuseries "Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham" for a second season.
'Pen15': Hulu series to end with Season 2
TV // 2 hours ago
'Pen15': Hulu series to end with Season 2
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- "Pen15" creators Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle confirmed Season 2, Part 2 will be the show's last.
Kathy Griffin says she is cancer-free on 'Kimmel'
TV // 3 hours ago
Kathy Griffin says she is cancer-free on 'Kimmel'
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Kathy Griffin discussed being cancer-free and her role on HBO Max's "Search Party" Season 5 on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."
Jennifer Aniston, Kathryn Hahn join 'Facts of Life' special at ABC
TV // 3 hours ago
Jennifer Aniston, Kathryn Hahn join 'Facts of Life' special at ABC
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Jennifer Aniston, Kathryn Hahn, Gabrielle Union and Allison Tolman will play "Facts of Life" characters in "Live in Front of a Studio Audience."
Maya Rudolph, Andy Samberg stuffed selves hosting 'Baking It'
TV // 10 hours ago
Maya Rudolph, Andy Samberg stuffed selves hosting 'Baking It'
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 30 (UPI) -- "Baking It" hosts Maya Rudolph and Andy Samberg discuss the challenges of eating every confection made by contestants on the Christmas baking show, out Thursday on Peacock.
'Chucky' renewed for Season 2, premiering 2022
TV // 19 hours ago
'Chucky' renewed for Season 2, premiering 2022
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Syfy and USA Networks have renewed "Chucky" for a second season ahead of the season finale on Tuesday. The series follows seven movies in the "Child's Play" killer doll series.
Kathryn Hahn says 'Agatha' series will dig more into her character
TV // 1 day ago
Kathryn Hahn says 'Agatha' series will dig more into her character
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Kathryn Hahn discussed her upcoming WandaVision spinoff series titled "Agatha: House of Harkness" while appearing on "The Drew Barrymore Show" on Monday.
'The Ferragnez' trailer explores Chiara Ferragni, Fedez's life at home
TV // 1 day ago
'The Ferragnez' trailer explores Chiara Ferragni, Fedez's life at home
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- "The Ferragnez," a reality series about Italian celebrity couple Chiara Ferragni and Fedez, is coming to Amazon Prime Video in December.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

David Gulpilil, 'Crocodile Dundee,' 'Rabbit-Proof Fence' star, dead at 68
David Gulpilil, 'Crocodile Dundee,' 'Rabbit-Proof Fence' star, dead at 68
Julia Roberts celebrates twins Hazel, Phinnaeus on their 17th birthday
Julia Roberts celebrates twins Hazel, Phinnaeus on their 17th birthday
Maya Rudolph, Andy Samberg stuffed selves hosting 'Baking It'
Maya Rudolph, Andy Samberg stuffed selves hosting 'Baking It'
Teyana Taylor hospitalized after body 'shut down' on tour
Teyana Taylor hospitalized after body 'shut down' on tour
HGTV star Ty Pennington marries Kellee Merrell at intimate wedding
HGTV star Ty Pennington marries Kellee Merrell at intimate wedding
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement