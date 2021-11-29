Advertisement
Nov. 29, 2021 / 10:45 AM

Porsha Williams was 'living for' Nicki Minaj on 'RHOP' reunion

By Annie Martin
1/2
Porsha Williams reacted to Nicki Minaj hosting the "Real Housewives of Potomac" Season 6 reunion and discussed her friendship with Gizelle Bryant. File Photo by Helga Esteb/Shutterstock

Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Porsha Williams says she was "living for" Nicki Minaj's appearance on The Real Housewives of Potomac.

The 40-year-old television personality reacted on Sunday's episode of Watch What Happens Live to Minaj guest hosting the RHOP Season 6 reunion.

"Well, first of all, I was living for every moment. I'm a big, big Nicki fan, and she had me on one of her songs," Williams said. "Hey girl, I love you!"

"It really felt to me like having a housewife, because she knew so much about the show it felt like she was on the show -- and a fan," she added. "So she was able to play both sides, and I was eating it up."

Williams, who starred on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, also discussed her friendship with RHOP star Gizelle Bryant.

"Here's the thing -- the show is the show -- we all sign up to have our lives be seen on the show, and everything is real. The thing about Gizelle to me, that inspires me, is how she don't give a [expletive]," Williams said.

It's not because she doesn't care like flip it, it's because she knows what the truth is for her," she added. "So when she has reconciled with the truth for her she just doesn't give a damn. I like that."

Williams appeared in Seasons 5-13 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. She now stars on the spinoff Porsha's Family Matters, which premiered Sunday on Bravo.

