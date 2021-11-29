Advertisement
TV
Nov. 29, 2021 / 11:33 AM

'No Demo Reno': HGTV series renewed for Season 2

By Annie Martin

Nov. 29 (UPI) -- No Demo Reno will return for a second season on HGTV.

The network confirmed Sunday on Twitter that it renewed the home renovation series for Season 2.

Advertisement

"Get excited! A new season of #NoDemoReno with Jenn Todryk is coming to HGTV in 2022. Season two starts filming in January and we can't wait!" the post reads.

No Demo Reno follows Jenn Todryk, aka The Rambling Redhead, as she undertakes major home renovation projects without massive demolition.

Todryk celebrated the show's renewal in an Instagram post Sunday, saying Season 2 will premiere in summer 2022.

"No Demo Reno is doin' it again y'all on @hgtv," Todryk wrote. "Can't wait to take y'all behind the scenes with me once again! Filming is planned to start end of January. Is making y'all wait a year for season two long enough?"

"Feeling insanely blessed that I have y'all to do this journey with," she added. "Y'all will never understand how much this community encourages me through these endeavors. I am beyond grateful for y'all!"

Advertisement

No Demo Reno premiered on HGTV in January.

Read More

'The Book of Boba Fett' teaser recalls how bounty hunter was 'left for dead' Porsha Williams was 'living for' Nicki Minaj on 'RHOP' reunion Julia Roberts celebrates twins Hazel, Phinnaeus on their 17th birthday What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Kathryn Hahn says 'Agatha' series will dig more into her character
TV // 31 minutes ago
Kathryn Hahn says 'Agatha' series will dig more into her character
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Kathryn Hahn discussed her upcoming WandaVision spinoff series titled "Agatha: House of Harkness" while appearing on "The Drew Barrymore Show" on Monday.
'The Ferragnez' trailer explores Chiara Ferragni, Fedez's life at home
TV // 54 minutes ago
'The Ferragnez' trailer explores Chiara Ferragni, Fedez's life at home
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- "The Ferragnez," a reality series about Italian celebrity couple Chiara Ferragni and Fedez, is coming to Amazon Prime Video in December.
'The Book of Boba Fett' teaser recalls how bounty hunter was 'left for dead'
TV // 1 hour ago
'The Book of Boba Fett' teaser recalls how bounty hunter was 'left for dead'
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- "The Book of Boba Fett," a new series set in the "Star Wars" universe, will premiere on Disney+ in December.
Porsha Williams was 'living for' Nicki Minaj on 'RHOP' reunion
TV // 1 hour ago
Porsha Williams was 'living for' Nicki Minaj on 'RHOP' reunion
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Porsha Williams reacted to Nicki Minaj hosting the "Real Housewives of Potomac" Season 6 reunion and discussed her friendship with Gizelle Bryant.
Lady Gaga, Tony Bennett's 'MTV Unplugged' to premiere Dec. 16
TV // 5 hours ago
Lady Gaga, Tony Bennett's 'MTV Unplugged' to premiere Dec. 16
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett will perform together as part of a new installment of "MTV Unplugged," which will premiere on Dec. 16 at 9 p.m. EST.
Claire the Scottish Deerhound named Best in Show for second year
TV // 3 days ago
Claire the Scottish Deerhound named Best in Show for second year
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Claire the Scottish Deerhound was anointed the winner of the the National Dog Show in Philadelphia on Thanksgiving Thursday.
Andrea McArdle drops out of NBC's 'Annie Live!'
TV // 4 days ago
Andrea McArdle drops out of NBC's 'Annie Live!'
Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Andrea McArdle -- who played the titular orphan in the original Broadway production of "Annie" -- has dropped out of NBC's upcoming live broadcast of the musical.
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade: How to watch, what to expect
TV // 4 days ago
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade: How to watch, what to expect
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- The 95th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will air from 9 a.m. to noon EST Thursday on CBS.
Esme Creed-Miles: Assassin 'completes coming-of-age journey' in 'Hanna' S3
TV // 4 days ago
Esme Creed-Miles: Assassin 'completes coming-of-age journey' in 'Hanna' S3
NEW YORK, Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Esme Creed-Miles says her titular heroine gets a satisfying conclusion in the third and final season of her espionage thriller "Hanna," which is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
BBC's Christmas programming to include new 'Doctor Who,' 'Shaun the Sheep' specials
TV // 5 days ago
BBC's Christmas programming to include new 'Doctor Who,' 'Shaun the Sheep' specials
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- The BBC has announced its Christmas week programming slate, which will include holiday-tinged standalone projects and the premieres of new series for varying ages and tastes.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jillian Michaels engaged to marry DeShanna Marie Minuto
Jillian Michaels engaged to marry DeShanna Marie Minuto
HGTV star Ty Pennington marries Kellee Merrell at intimate wedding
HGTV star Ty Pennington marries Kellee Merrell at intimate wedding
Teyana Taylor hospitalized after body 'shut down' on tour
Teyana Taylor hospitalized after body 'shut down' on tour
Broadway community sings for Stephen Sondheim in Times Square
Broadway community sings for Stephen Sondheim in Times Square
Lindsay Lohan announces engagement to Bader Shammas
Lindsay Lohan announces engagement to Bader Shammas
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement