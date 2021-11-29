'No Demo Reno': HGTV series renewed for Season 2

Get excited! A new season of #NoDemoReno with Jenn Todryk is coming to HGTV in 2022. Season two starts filming in January and we can't wait! pic.twitter.com/nOGTTKdvtH— HGTV (@hgtv) November 29, 2021

Nov. 29 (UPI) -- No Demo Reno will return for a second season on HGTV.

The network confirmed Sunday on Twitter that it renewed the home renovation series for Season 2.

"Get excited! A new season of #NoDemoReno with Jenn Todryk is coming to HGTV in 2022. Season two starts filming in January and we can't wait!" the post reads.

No Demo Reno follows Jenn Todryk, aka The Rambling Redhead, as she undertakes major home renovation projects without massive demolition.

Todryk celebrated the show's renewal in an Instagram post Sunday, saying Season 2 will premiere in summer 2022.

"No Demo Reno is doin' it again y'all on @hgtv," Todryk wrote. "Can't wait to take y'all behind the scenes with me once again! Filming is planned to start end of January. Is making y'all wait a year for season two long enough?"

"Feeling insanely blessed that I have y'all to do this journey with," she added. "Y'all will never understand how much this community encourages me through these endeavors. I am beyond grateful for y'all!"

No Demo Reno premiered on HGTV in January.