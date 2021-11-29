'The Book of Boba Fett' teaser recalls how bounty hunter was 'left for dead'

1/3

Temuera Morrison (R), pictured with Rachel House, plays Boba Fett in the Disney+ series "The Book of Boba Fett." File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 29 (UPI) -- Disney+ is giving a glimpse of the new series The Book of Boba Fett. The streaming service shared a TV spot teaser for the Star Wars series Monday featuring Temuera Morrison as Boba Fett, a bounty hunter. Advertisement

In the preview, titled "Message," Fett recalls how he was "left for dead" after falling into a Sarlacc pit in Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi.

Fett is also seen taking over Jabba the Hutt's criminal empire on the desert planet of Tatooine.

"Jabba ruled with fear. I intend to rule with respect," he says.

Ming-Na Wen co-stars as Fennec Shand, an elite mercenary and assassin.

Morrison's Fett and Wen's Shand were introduced in the Disney+ series The Mandalorian. Fett was previously portrayed by Jeremy Bulloch and Jason Wingreen in The Empire Strikes Back (1980) and Return of the Jedi (1983).

The Book of Boba Fett premieres Dec. 29 on Disney+. The streaming service previously released an official trailer for the series.