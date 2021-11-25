Claire the Scottish Deerhound named Best in Show for second year

Claire the Scottish Deerhound won the National Dog Show for a second year in a row Thursday. Photo courtesy of NBC

Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Claire the Scottish Deerhound was anointed the winner of the the National Dog Show in Philadelphia on Thanksgiving Thursday. This is the second year in a row she took the top prize. Advertisement

The NBC broadcast was hosted by John O'Hurley and David Frei, with the network's sports correspondent, Mary Carillo, offering color commentary during the telecast.

A total of 209 breeds and varieties recognized by the American Kennel Club competed for the top dog title.