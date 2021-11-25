Advertisement
Nov. 25, 2021

Claire the Scottish Deerhound named Best in Show for second year

By Karen Butler
Claire the Scottish Deerhound won the National Dog Show for a second year in a row Thursday. Photo courtesy of NBC

Nov. 25 (UPI) -- Claire the Scottish Deerhound was anointed the winner of the the National Dog Show in Philadelphia on Thanksgiving Thursday.

This is the second year in a row she took the top prize.

The NBC broadcast was hosted by John O'Hurley and David Frei, with the network's sports correspondent, Mary Carillo, offering color commentary during the telecast.

A total of 209 breeds and varieties recognized by the American Kennel Club competed for the top dog title.

