Helena Bonham Carter to play soap star Noele Gordon in ITV's 'Nolly'

1/3

Helena Bonham Carter is to star in ITV's "Nolly." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 24 (UPI) -- The Crown and Harry Potter alum Helena Bonham Carter has landed the lead in writer Russell T. Davies' three-part ITV drama, Nolly. Carter will play real-life British soap opera actress Noele Gordon in the miniseries. Advertisement

Gordon was famous for playing Meg Richardson on Crossroads for 18 years until she was unexpectedly fired in 1981.

"Noele Gordon was a fascinating, complex, brilliant and gutsy woman -- none of which I knew before I read Russell T. Davies' script," Carter said in a statement Tuesday.

"I'm so thrilled to help tell Nolly's long overdue and largely forgotten story. Russell's screenplay is a work of brilliance and I hope I'll do him and Nolly justice. I can't wait to start."

The project marks a reunion for Davies and director Peter Hoar, who previously collaborated on It's a Sin.