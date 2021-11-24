Trending
Advertisement
TV
Nov. 24, 2021 / 8:47 AM

Helena Bonham Carter to play soap star Noele Gordon in ITV's 'Nolly'

By Karen Butler
1/3
Helena Bonham Carter to play soap star Noele Gordon in ITV's 'Nolly'
Helena Bonham Carter is to star in ITV's "Nolly."  File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 24 (UPI) -- The Crown and Harry Potter alum Helena Bonham Carter has landed the lead in writer Russell T. Davies' three-part ITV drama, Nolly.

Carter will play real-life British soap opera actress Noele Gordon in the miniseries.

Advertisement

Gordon was famous for playing Meg Richardson on Crossroads for 18 years until she was unexpectedly fired in 1981.

"Noele Gordon was a fascinating, complex, brilliant and gutsy woman -- none of which I knew before I read Russell T. Davies' script," Carter said in a statement Tuesday.

"I'm so thrilled to help tell Nolly's long overdue and largely forgotten story. Russell's screenplay is a work of brilliance and I hope I'll do him and Nolly justice. I can't wait to start."

The project marks a reunion for Davies and director Peter Hoar, who previously collaborated on It's a Sin.

Read More

Anthony Anderson, Hugh Dancy join 'Law & Order' revival Steve Burton says 'General Hospital' fired him over vaccine mandate Rosamund Pike upends fantasy tropes with 'Wheel of Time' heroine Dulé Hill becomes 'groomzilla' in wedding-themed 'Psych 3' movie

Latest Headlines

Lady Gaga calls singing at Biden inauguration one of her 'proudest moments'
TV // 18 minutes ago
Lady Gaga calls singing at Biden inauguration one of her 'proudest moments'
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Pop music icon and "House of Gucci" star Lady Gaga popped by "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" Tuesday night to recap her eventful 2021.
Anthony Anderson, Hugh Dancy join 'Law & Order' revival
TV // 1 hour ago
Anthony Anderson, Hugh Dancy join 'Law & Order' revival
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- "Black-ish" star Anthony Anderson is set to reprise his role as Detective Kevin Bernard on the revival of "Law & Order."
Steve Burton says 'General Hospital' fired him over vaccine mandate
TV // 1 hour ago
Steve Burton says 'General Hospital' fired him over vaccine mandate
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Longtime "General Hospital" star Steve Burton announced on Instagram that the ABC soap opera fired him because he refused to adhere to its COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
'Euphoria' Season 2 sets Jan. 9 premiere date on HBO
TV // 18 hours ago
'Euphoria' Season 2 sets Jan. 9 premiere date on HBO
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- "Euphoria" Season 2 starring Zendaya is coming to HBO on Jan. 9.
'Fast & Furious: Spy Racers' final season premieres Dec. 17
TV // 20 hours ago
'Fast & Furious: Spy Racers' final season premieres Dec. 17
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Netflix released the trailer for the final season of "Fast & Furious: Spy Racers" on Tuesday. The sixth and final season premieres Dec. 17.
'Dollface' Season 2 coming to Hulu on Feb. 11
TV // 18 hours ago
'Dollface' Season 2 coming to Hulu on Feb. 11
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- "Dollface" starring Kat Dennings is returning to Hulu for Season 2 on Feb. 11.
Joseph Gordon-Levitt Uber series premieres Feb. 27 on Showtime
TV // 19 hours ago
Joseph Gordon-Levitt Uber series premieres Feb. 27 on Showtime
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Showtime announced the premiere date for their series "Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber." The series premieres Feb. 27 with Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Kyle Chandler, Uma Thurman and more starring.
Peacock drops first teaser for 'Fresh Prince' reboot 'Bel-Air'
TV // 19 hours ago
Peacock drops first teaser for 'Fresh Prince' reboot 'Bel-Air'
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- The first teaser for "Bel-Air, "a more dramatic reboot of Will Smith's iconic 90s sitcom "Fresh Prince of Bel-air" was released by NBC on Tuesday.
Hailee Steinfeld says Jeremy Renner took her under his wing for 'Hawkeye'
TV // 21 hours ago
Hailee Steinfeld says Jeremy Renner took her under his wing for 'Hawkeye'
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Hailee Steinfeld discussed her upcoming Marvel series "Hawkeye" and working with Jeremy Renner while appearing on "The Drew Barrymore Show" on Tuesday.
Jesse Plemons, Kirsten Dunst share ease of working together on 'Power of the Dog'
TV // 21 hours ago
Jesse Plemons, Kirsten Dunst share ease of working together on 'Power of the Dog'
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Jesse Plemons said working with his real-life partner, Kirsten Dunst, on the film "The Power of the Dog" is "so much fun," and the couple hope to continue working together.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Saved by the Bell' Season 2 meant to include the late Dustin Diamond
'Saved by the Bell' Season 2 meant to include the late Dustin Diamond
Netflix: What's coming and going in December 2021
Netflix: What's coming and going in December 2021
Steve Burton says 'General Hospital' fired him over vaccine mandate
Steve Burton says 'General Hospital' fired him over vaccine mandate
Iman Shumpert, Daniella Karagach win 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 30
Iman Shumpert, Daniella Karagach win 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 30
Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, Justin Bieber top Grammy nominations
Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, Justin Bieber top Grammy nominations
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement