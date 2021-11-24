Trending
Advertisement
TV
Nov. 24, 2021 / 3:49 PM

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade: How to watch, what to expect

By Sommer Brokaw
1/5
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade: How to watch, what to expect
Carrie Underwood will perform at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 24 (UPI) -- The 95th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will air live from New York City on Thursday.

Roughly 8,000 marchers are expected to go through the streets of Manhattan, starting at 9 a.m.

Advertisement

After a scaled back parade last year due to COVID-19, this year's lineup will include 15 giant character balloons, 28 floats, 36 novelty and heritage inflatables, more than 800 clowns, 10 marching bands and nine performance groups, musical stars, and Santa Claus.

New character balloons include Grogu from Disney's The Mandalorian, Ronald McDonald by McDonald's and Pikachu and Evee from Pokémon.

"For more than nine decades, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade has served to bring joy to millions, who gather with friends and family to experience this one-of-a-kind holiday celebration along the streets of New York City and in homes nationwide," parade executive producer Will Coss said.

How to Watch

Time: The parade coverage will air from 9 a.m. to noon EST.

Networks: NBC, CBS and Telemundo. It will also be rebroadcast on NBC from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Advertisement

Online: Peacock, Paramount +, and streaming platforms that offer live TV services such as Hulu.

Hosts: Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker from NBC's Today.

Performers: Carrie Underwood, Kelly Rowland, Mickey Guyton, Jimmie Allen, Chris Lane, Nelly, Rob Thomas and K-pop group Aespa, along with other artists.

Read More

What to stream Thanksgiving weekend: 'Hawkeye,' Macy's parade Netflix: What's coming and going in December 2021 Thanksgiving travel surging this year -- along with gas prices

Latest Headlines

Esme Creed-Miles: Assassin 'completes coming-of-age journey' in 'Hanna' S3
TV // 1 hour ago
Esme Creed-Miles: Assassin 'completes coming-of-age journey' in 'Hanna' S3
NEW YORK, Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Esme Creed-Miles says her titular heroine gets a satisfying conclusion in the third and final season of her espionage thriller "Hanna," which is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
BBC's Christmas programming to include new 'Doctor Who,' 'Shaun the Sheep' specials
TV // 5 hours ago
BBC's Christmas programming to include new 'Doctor Who,' 'Shaun the Sheep' specials
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- The BBC has announced its Christmas week programming slate, which will include holiday-tinged standalone projects and the premieres of new series for varying ages and tastes.
BTS appears on 'Corden' for first time in two years
TV // 6 hours ago
BTS appears on 'Corden' for first time in two years
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- K-pop stars BTS appeared on Tuesday's edition of "The Late Late Show with James Corden."
Helena Bonham Carter to play soap star Noele Gordon in ITV's 'Nolly'
TV // 7 hours ago
Helena Bonham Carter to play soap star Noele Gordon in ITV's 'Nolly'
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- "The Crown" and "Harry Potter" alum Helena Bonham Carter has landed the lead in writer Russell T. Davies' three-part ITV drama, "Nolly."
Lady Gaga calls singing at Biden inauguration one of her 'proudest moments'
TV // 7 hours ago
Lady Gaga calls singing at Biden inauguration one of her 'proudest moments'
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Pop music icon and "House of Gucci" star Lady Gaga popped by "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" Tuesday night to recap her eventful 2021.
Anthony Anderson, Hugh Dancy join 'Law & Order' revival
TV // 8 hours ago
Anthony Anderson, Hugh Dancy join 'Law & Order' revival
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- "Black-ish" star Anthony Anderson is set to reprise his role as Detective Kevin Bernard on the revival of "Law & Order."
Steve Burton says 'General Hospital' fired him over vaccine mandate
TV // 9 hours ago
Steve Burton says 'General Hospital' fired him over vaccine mandate
Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Longtime "General Hospital" star Steve Burton announced on Instagram that the ABC soap opera fired him because he refused to adhere to its COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
'Euphoria' Season 2 sets Jan. 9 premiere date on HBO
TV // 1 day ago
'Euphoria' Season 2 sets Jan. 9 premiere date on HBO
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- "Euphoria" Season 2 starring Zendaya is coming to HBO on Jan. 9.
'Fast & Furious: Spy Racers' final season premieres Dec. 17
TV // 1 day ago
'Fast & Furious: Spy Racers' final season premieres Dec. 17
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Netflix released the trailer for the final season of "Fast & Furious: Spy Racers" on Tuesday. The sixth and final season premieres Dec. 17.
'Dollface' Season 2 coming to Hulu on Feb. 11
TV // 1 day ago
'Dollface' Season 2 coming to Hulu on Feb. 11
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- "Dollface" starring Kat Dennings is returning to Hulu for Season 2 on Feb. 11.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Netflix: What's coming and going in December 2021
Netflix: What's coming and going in December 2021
Steve Burton says 'General Hospital' fired him over vaccine mandate
Steve Burton says 'General Hospital' fired him over vaccine mandate
'Saved by the Bell' Season 2 meant to include the late Dustin Diamond
'Saved by the Bell' Season 2 meant to include the late Dustin Diamond
'Bird Box' ranks as most watched film on Netflix last week
'Bird Box' ranks as most watched film on Netflix last week
Lady Gaga calls singing at Biden inauguration one of her 'proudest moments'
Lady Gaga calls singing at Biden inauguration one of her 'proudest moments'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement