Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade: How to watch, what to expect

Carrie Underwood will perform at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 24 (UPI) -- The 95th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will air live from New York City on Thursday. Roughly 8,000 marchers are expected to go through the streets of Manhattan, starting at 9 a.m. Advertisement

After a scaled back parade last year due to COVID-19, this year's lineup will include 15 giant character balloons, 28 floats, 36 novelty and heritage inflatables, more than 800 clowns, 10 marching bands and nine performance groups, musical stars, and Santa Claus.

New character balloons include Grogu from Disney's The Mandalorian, Ronald McDonald by McDonald's and Pikachu and Evee from Pokémon.

"For more than nine decades, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade has served to bring joy to millions, who gather with friends and family to experience this one-of-a-kind holiday celebration along the streets of New York City and in homes nationwide," parade executive producer Will Coss said.

How to Watch

Time: The parade coverage will air from 9 a.m. to noon EST.

Networks: NBC, CBS and Telemundo. It will also be rebroadcast on NBC from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Online: Peacock, Paramount +, and streaming platforms that offer live TV services such as Hulu.

Hosts: Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker from NBC's Today.

Performers: Carrie Underwood, Kelly Rowland, Mickey Guyton, Jimmie Allen, Chris Lane, Nelly, Rob Thomas and K-pop group Aespa, along with other artists.