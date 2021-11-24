Trending
BBC's Christmas programming to include new 'Doctor Who,' 'Shaun the Sheep' specials

By Karen Butler
Jodie Whittaker's "Doctor Who" will return with a holiday special on the BBC.  File Photo by Paul Treadway/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 24 (UPI) -- The BBC has announced its Christmas week programming slate, which will include holiday-tinged standalone projects and the premieres of new series for varying ages and tastes.

The lineup will include special episodes of long-running shows Death In Paradise and Doctor Who, as well as the animated mini-movies, Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas, and Superworm; the premiere of the limited series, A Very British Scandal, starring Claire Foy and Paul Bettany as the Duke and Duchess of Argyll; and a screen adaptation of Jules Verne's Around the World in 80 Days, featuring David Tennant, Ibrahim Koma and Leonie Benesch.

"Christmas 2021 is a time to reunite with friends and family once more, and this year's line-up of must-see shows will bring everyone together to share the festive season on the BBC," Charlotte Moore, the BBC's chief content officer, said in a statement Tuesday.

"There's a stocking full of special programs to enthrall and enchant featuring your favorite stars and characters, whatever your mood. The BBC is the place to be entertained this Christmas and New Year."

