BBC's Christmas programming to include new 'Doctor Who,' 'Shaun the Sheep' specials

Nov. 24 (UPI) -- The BBC has announced its Christmas week programming slate, which will include holiday-tinged standalone projects and the premieres of new series for varying ages and tastes.
The lineup will include special episodes of long-running shows Death In Paradise and Doctor Who, as well as the animated mini-movies, Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas, and Superworm; the premiere of the limited series, A Very British Scandal, starring Claire Foy and Paul Bettany as the Duke and Duchess of Argyll; and a screen adaptation of Jules Verne's Around the World in 80 Days, featuring David Tennant, Ibrahim Koma and Leonie Benesch.