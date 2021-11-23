WWE 'Raw': Austin Theory gets championship match against Big E

Nov. 23 (UPI) -- The up-and-coming Austin Theory was gifted a championship match against Big E on Raw after he turned in Vince McMahon's missing golden egg that belonged to Cleopatra.

McMahon, the chairman and CEO of WWE, introduced the egg at Survivor Series on Sunday, telling Universal Champion Roman Reigns that it was gifted to him by his cousin Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and was worth $100 million.

Advertisement

McMahon opened Raw on Monday by telling officials Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville that whoever found the missing egg would be granted a championship match that night. The proclamation led to multiple wrestlers tearing down the locker room in search of the egg.

Sami Zayn claimed he knew who stole the egg and brought in Theory in order to earn the championship match. Theory admitted to stealing the egg because he wanted to take a selfie with the item.

The boss actually respected how brave Theory was to steal his egg and awarded him the title match instead, much to Zayn's dismay. Theory then took a new selfie that included McMahon and the egg.

Advertisement

"No one likes a snitch," McMahon said to Zayn.

Big defended his WWE Championship against Theory in the main event. Big E's attire said "Happy Festivus," a reference to classic sitcom Seinfeld.

The champ's rivals including Kevin Owens and No. 1 contender Seth Rollins watched the match from ringside. Big E was in control of the match until Rollins attacked his left knee while the referee was distracted.

This led to an argument between Rollins and Owens, which grabbed Theory's attention. Big E was able to recover and landed the Big Ending on Theory to win the match and remain WWE Champion.

Big E then exited the ring and threw Rollins over the announcer's desk before he took him out with a Big Ending.

Rollins, before the main event, had viciously assaulted Finn Bálor before their match could get underway. Rollins pushed Bálor off the ring apron and took him out before the bell could ring with two Curb Stomps.

Advertisement

Rollins, as he walked up the entrance way, was suddenly attacked by a fan who tackled him and started pulling on his hair. Rollins was able to escape the fan quickly as security tackled him.

Raw was happening live from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. A spokesperson for the NYPD confirmed to ESPN that the fan, 24-year-old Elisah Spencer, was arrested and is being charged with attempted assault and attempted violation of arts and cultural affairs.

"WWE takes the safety of its performers very seriously. The individual who attacked Seth Rollins has been turned over to the NYPD and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," WWE said in a statement.

Other moments from Raw included Raw Tag Team Champion Riddle mimicking his partner Randy Orton and defeating Dolph Ziggler; Bianca Belair defeating Tamina; The Street Profits using a fire extinguisher on AJ Styles and Omos; Dana Brooke becoming the new 24/7 Champion; Bobby Lashley defeating Rey and Dominik Mysterio in a Handicap match; Damian Priest successfully defending his title against Zayn; and Queen Zelina and Carmella defeating Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H. to become the new Women's Tag Team Champions.