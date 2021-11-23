Trending
Advertisement
TV
Nov. 23, 2021 / 8:03 AM

WWE 'Raw': Austin Theory gets championship match against Big E

By Wade Sheridan

Nov. 23 (UPI) -- The up-and-coming Austin Theory was gifted a championship match against Big E on Raw after he turned in Vince McMahon's missing golden egg that belonged to Cleopatra.

McMahon, the chairman and CEO of WWE, introduced the egg at Survivor Series on Sunday, telling Universal Champion Roman Reigns that it was gifted to him by his cousin Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and was worth $100 million.

Advertisement

McMahon opened Raw on Monday by telling officials Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville that whoever found the missing egg would be granted a championship match that night. The proclamation led to multiple wrestlers tearing down the locker room in search of the egg.

Sami Zayn claimed he knew who stole the egg and brought in Theory in order to earn the championship match. Theory admitted to stealing the egg because he wanted to take a selfie with the item.

The boss actually respected how brave Theory was to steal his egg and awarded him the title match instead, much to Zayn's dismay. Theory then took a new selfie that included McMahon and the egg.

Advertisement

"No one likes a snitch," McMahon said to Zayn.

Big defended his WWE Championship against Theory in the main event. Big E's attire said "Happy Festivus," a reference to classic sitcom Seinfeld.

The champ's rivals including Kevin Owens and No. 1 contender Seth Rollins watched the match from ringside. Big E was in control of the match until Rollins attacked his left knee while the referee was distracted.

This led to an argument between Rollins and Owens, which grabbed Theory's attention. Big E was able to recover and landed the Big Ending on Theory to win the match and remain WWE Champion.

Big E then exited the ring and threw Rollins over the announcer's desk before he took him out with a Big Ending.

Rollins, before the main event, had viciously assaulted Finn Bálor before their match could get underway. Rollins pushed Bálor off the ring apron and took him out before the bell could ring with two Curb Stomps.

Advertisement

Rollins, as he walked up the entrance way, was suddenly attacked by a fan who tackled him and started pulling on his hair. Rollins was able to escape the fan quickly as security tackled him.

Raw was happening live from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. A spokesperson for the NYPD confirmed to ESPN that the fan, 24-year-old Elisah Spencer, was arrested and is being charged with attempted assault and attempted violation of arts and cultural affairs.

"WWE takes the safety of its performers very seriously. The individual who attacked Seth Rollins has been turned over to the NYPD and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," WWE said in a statement.

Other moments from Raw included Raw Tag Team Champion Riddle mimicking his partner Randy Orton and defeating Dolph Ziggler; Bianca Belair defeating Tamina; The Street Profits using a fire extinguisher on AJ Styles and Omos; Dana Brooke becoming the new 24/7 Champion; Bobby Lashley defeating Rey and Dominik Mysterio in a Handicap match; Damian Priest successfully defending his title against Zayn; and Queen Zelina and Carmella defeating Rhea Ripley and Nikki A.S.H. to become the new Women's Tag Team Champions.

Advertisement

Read More

WWE 'Survivor Series': Roman Reigns, Big E collide WWE's Big E, Becky Lynch answer 'Just One Question' on 'Late Show' What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

International Emmys: 'Tehran,' 'Call My Agent!' win big
TV // 1 hour ago
International Emmys: 'Tehran,' 'Call My Agent!' win big
Nov. 23 (UPI) -- "Tehran," "Call My Agent!" Season 4 and more won awards at the the 49th annual International Emmy Awards.
Iman Shumpert, Daniella Karagach win 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 30
TV // 10 hours ago
Iman Shumpert, Daniella Karagach win 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 30
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- NBA great Iman Shumpert and professional dancer Daniella Karagach were crowned the winners of "Dancing with the Stars" Season 30 in Los Angeles on Monday night.
Julianne Hough to step in for brother Derek Hough on 'DWTS' finale
TV // 17 hours ago
Julianne Hough to step in for brother Derek Hough on 'DWTS' finale
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Julianna Hough will be joining the Season 30 finale of "Dancing with the Stars" on Monday as a guest judge in place of her brother, Derek Hough.
Netflix's 'Selling Tampa' showcases team of Black women in luxury real estate
TV // 17 hours ago
Netflix's 'Selling Tampa' showcases team of Black women in luxury real estate
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Netflix on Monday released a teaser trailer for the new spinoff of its hit reality series "Selling Sunset." The spinoff, "Selling Tampa," is set to premiere Dec. 15.
BBC releases trailer for 'The Responder' series starring Martin Freeman
TV // 17 hours ago
BBC releases trailer for 'The Responder' series starring Martin Freeman
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- BBC One has dropped the first trailer for its five-part police drama "The Responder" starring Martin Freeman.
'We Are Lady Parts' renewed for a second season
TV // 17 hours ago
'We Are Lady Parts' renewed for a second season
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- The hit show We Are Lady Parts, a musical comedy about a Muslim female punk band that premiered in 2021, has been renewed for a second season by Peacock and Britain's Channel 4.
Liev Schreiber hunts for Jon Voight in 'Ray Donovan: The Movie' trailer
TV // 18 hours ago
Liev Schreiber hunts for Jon Voight in 'Ray Donovan: The Movie' trailer
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Showtime released a trailer for "Ray Donovan: The Movie" on Monday. The film premieres Jan. 14 on Showtime.
'This is Us' revisits the past in new teaser for final season
TV // 18 hours ago
'This is Us' revisits the past in new teaser for final season
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- NBC looks back at emotional moments from "This is Us" in a new teaser trailer for the show's upcoming sixth and final season.
Prince Harry, William remember Prince Philip in discovery+ special
TV // 18 hours ago
Prince Harry, William remember Prince Philip in discovery+ special
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Discovery+ announced the premiere date for its upcoming special "Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers" on Monday. It will premiere Dec. 16 on the streaming service.
'MacGruber' gives a jailhouse interview in new teaser for Peacock series
TV // 19 hours ago
'MacGruber' gives a jailhouse interview in new teaser for Peacock series
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Will Forte's MacGruber gives an interview from inside of a jail in a new teaser trailer for Peacock's upcoming "MacGruber" series.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Dan Aykroyd's brother, Peter, dead at 66
Dan Aykroyd's brother, Peter, dead at 66
'Saved by the Bell' Season 2 meant to include the late Dustin Diamond
'Saved by the Bell' Season 2 meant to include the late Dustin Diamond
Iman Shumpert, Daniella Karagach win 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 30
Iman Shumpert, Daniella Karagach win 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 30
Bobby Flay inks new deal with Food Network
Bobby Flay inks new deal with Food Network
WWE 'Survivor Series': Roman Reigns, Big E collide
WWE 'Survivor Series': Roman Reigns, Big E collide
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement