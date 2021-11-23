Trending
Nov. 23, 2021 / 9:39 AM

Sandra Bullock says she doesn't think she's 'Marvel material'

By Wade Sheridan
Sandra Bullock denied rumors that she's in the new "Spider-Man" film on "Jimmy Kimmel Live." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Sandra Bullock denied rumors that she will be starring in Spider-Man: No Way Home while appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Kimmel asked Bullock on Monday about her starring as Madame Web, a character with psychic powers, which the actress said wasn't happening.

Bullock mentioned how her 11-year-old son Louis is obsessed with Spider-Man and would have been excited if it was true.

"If that were a rumor that my son had heard, do you know how much I would get him to do in the house? I would be so successful in my requests," the actress joked before Kimmel asked if she has been approached about any Marvel movies.

"I don't think I'm Marvel material," Bullock said before stating that she has never been asked about starring in a Marvel film.

Bullock did mention another comic book movie she was approached about that wasn't from Marvel or DC Comics. Bullock said no to the role on the advice of Louis.

"He was actually right. I saw it when it came out and I went, 'Oh, that's unfortunate,'" Bullock said.

Bullock next stars in Netflix's The Unforgivable as a woman released from prison after serving a 20-year sentence for a violent crime. The film opens in select theaters on Wednesday before coming to Netflix on Dec. 10.

