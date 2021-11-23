Trending
Nov. 23, 2021 / 2:33 PM

'Euphoria' Season 2 sets Jan. 9 premiere date on HBO

By Wade Sheridan
"Euphoria" star Zendaya attends the screening of "Dune" during the 78th Venice International Film Festival on September 3. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/ UPI | License Photo

Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Euphoria Season 2 starring Zendaya is coming to HBO on Jan. 9.

HBO released a teaser for the new season on Tuesday that features Zendaya's Rue Bennett dancing while listening to "Call Me Irresponsible."

"When you're younger, everything feels so permanent. But as you get older, you begin to realize nothing is," Rue says in the clip, which also features party scenes.

Euphoria, from creator Sam Levinson, follows a group of high school students as they deal with drugs, sex and violence.

Co-stars include Hunter Schafer, Maude Apatow, Angus Cloud, Eric Dane, Alexa Demie, Jacob Elordi, Barbie Ferreira, Nika King, Storm Reid, Algee Smith Sydney Sweeney.

Euphoria Season 1 wrapped up in August 2019. HBO also released a pair of special episodes that aired in December 2020 and January.

