Nov. 23, 2021

'Dollface' Season 2 coming to Hulu on Feb. 11

By Wade Sheridan

"Dollface" star Kat Dennings arrives for the 45th annual E! People's Choice Awards on November 10, 2019. "Dollface" Season 2 is coming to Hulu in February.  File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Dollface starring Kat Dennings is returning to Hulu for Season 2 on Feb. 11.

"Your favorite girlfriends are back!" the offcial Twitter account for the comedy series said on Tuesday.

Dollface follows Dennings' Jules Wiley as she reconnects with her lost friends after she breaks up with a longtime boyfriend.

Co-stars include Brenda Song, Shay Mitchell and Esther Povitsky.

Dollface Season 1 was launched in November 2019. Season 2 was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

New recurring stars for Season 2 include Jayson Blair, Lilly Singh, Corinne Foxx and Luke Cook.

