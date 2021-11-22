Trending
Nov. 22, 2021 / 2:40 PM

BBC releases trailer for 'The Responder' series starring Martin Freeman

By Adam Schrader
Martin Freeman will star in an upcoming series for BBC titled "The Responder." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 22 (UPI) -- BBC One has dropped the first trailer for its five-part police drama The Responder, starring Martin Freeman.

The series follows Freeman as a "morally compromised" cop named Chris working night shifts in Liverpool, forced to work with a new rookie named Rachel, played by Adelayo Adedayo.

"Both soon discover that survival in this high-pressure, relentless, night-time world will depend on them either helping or destroying each other," a press release from the studio reads.

Tony Schumacher, the former police officer behind the show, said he envisioned casting Freeman when writing the scripts.

"Seeing that fantasy become reality is beyond exciting. Martin is one of the great British actors. He brings such a well of talent and humanity that breathes magic into the words I've been lucky enough to give him," Schumacher said in the release.

"I can't wait for audiences to get to see his performance in this role, it's one I feel very lucky to have had a front-row seat for."

According to a bio released by his agency, Schumacher grew up in England taking odd jobs as a roofer, a jeweler, a bouncer, a bartender, a garbage worker, and even sold underwear on cruise ships before becoming a police officer. He left the force after a breakdown and became a taxi driver before writing three thriller novels that have since been published in the United States with HarperCollins.

The new show, to premiere on BBC One, also stars Ian Hart, MyAnna Buring, Kerrie Hayes and Warren Brown, as well as David Bradley and Rita Tushingham. It is directed by Tim Mielants and produced by Rebecca Ferguson.

A premiere date has not been released.

