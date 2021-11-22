Netflix's 'Selling Tampa' showcases team of Black women in luxury real estate

1/2

Netflix has announced the premiere of its new "Selling Sunset" spinoff "Selling Tampa." Photo courtesy of Netflix

Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Netflix on Monday released a teaser trailer for the new spinoff of its hit reality show series Selling Sunset. The spinoff, Selling Tampa, is set to premiere Dec. 15, just weeks after the Season 4 premiere of Selling Sunset on Wednesday. Advertisement

"If you like Selling Sunset, you're going to love Selling Tampa," Netflix tweeted with the announcement.

If you like Selling Sunset, you're going to love Selling Tampa pic.twitter.com/GUp2ldZGfA— Netflix (@netflix) November 22, 2021

The teaser begins with the cast of Selling Sunset appearing on a Los Angeles rooftop dressed all in white and accompanied by Jason Oppenheim and his twin brother, Brett, who left the Oppenheim Group to start his own company, People reported.

Jason walks out from among the crowd and tosses keys into the air -- which are caught by Sharelle Rosado, who heads Allure Realty in Tampa.

Promotional materials for the new show feature an all-Black and all-female cast of real estate agents.

According to the company's website, Rosado founded the luxury real estate firm in 2019 after previously serving as a paratrooper in the U.S. Army.

Advertisement

"Rosado and her team of highly trained professional, glamorous women of color specialize in brokering real estate transactions for high-profile clients, including those in sports and entertainment," the website reads.

The former soldier posted about the news on Instagram on Monday.

"So excited to share the beautiful cast for my new Netflix reality series Selling Tampa following the agents of @allurerealtyfl. Unlock all new drama and lavish real estate when #SellingTampa premieres Dec 15th," Rosado posted.