Bobby Flay inks new deal with Food Network

Bobby Flay is to stay with Food Network for at least three more years. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Celebrity chef Bobby Flay has signed a new deal with Food Network, his television home for nearly three decades. "We are thrilled to continue Bobby Flay's long-standing relationship with Food Network. He captivates our audience with his incredible culinary skill, fierce competitive spirit and his trademark ability to share a deep passion for food," Courtney White -- president of Food Network and food streaming content for Discovery -- told Variety Monday. Advertisement

"Bobby generously invites viewers into his culinary world, sharing his #WeCook philosophy and inspiring everyone in the kitchen. Continuing this creative relationship with such an extraordinary talent is the perfect way to usher in the holidays."

TVLine said the pact will keep Flay in house for three years after his current contract is up at the end of 2021.

Multiple media outlets reported last month that Flay planned to leave the network at the end of this year because they couldn't come to terms that were satisfactory for both sides.

Flay became the first TV chef honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2015.

Over the years, he has hosted or appeared on the shows Grillin' and Chillin,' Beat Bobby Flay, Brunch at Bobby's, Chopped, Iron Chef America, Worst Cooks in America, The Best Thing I Ever Ate, The Next Food Network Star, The Flay List, The Throwdown! with Bobby Flay and Boy Meats Grill.

The restaurateur and cookbook author has been at the Food Network since the channel began in 1994.