Trending
Advertisement
TV
Nov. 22, 2021 / 2:27 PM

'We Are Lady Parts' renewed for a second season

By Rich Klein

Nov. 22 (UPI) -- The hit show We Are Lady Parts, a musical comedy about a Muslim female punk band that premiered in 2021, has been renewed for a second season by Peacock and the Britain's Channel 4.

The show was written by Nida Manzoor, with six episodes so far. Anjana Vasan plays the show's main character.

Advertisement

"I definitely wanted to show different kinds of Muslim women, none of whom are having a crisis of faith," Manzoor said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in June. She described the show as a semi-autobiographical comedy, for which she also wrote multiple punk rock songs with her siblings.

The series won the prestigious 2021 Edinburgh TV Award for Best Comedy Series and Manzoor was recently announced as the recipient of the illustrious 2021 Rose d'Or Emerging Talent Award, with the show also receiving a nomination for the Rose d'Or Comedy Drama & Sitcom award.

The show has received rave reviews from Rotten Tomatoes.

Advertisement

Read More

'Saved by the Bell' Season 2 meant to include the late Dustin Diamond Prince Harry, William remember Prince Philip in discovery+ special Bobby Flay inks new deal with Food Network

Latest Headlines

Julianne Hough to step in for brother Derek Hough on 'DWTS' finale
TV // 29 minutes ago
Julianne Hough to step in for brother Derek Hough on 'DWTS' finale
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Julianna Hough will be joining the Season 30 finale of "Dancing with the Stars" on Monday as a guest judge in place of her brother, Derek Hough.
Netflix's 'Selling Tampa' showcases team of Black women in luxury real estate
TV // 37 minutes ago
Netflix's 'Selling Tampa' showcases team of Black women in luxury real estate
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Netflix on Monday released a teaser trailer for the new spinoff of its hit reality series "Selling Sunset." The spinoff, "Selling Tampa," is set to premiere Dec. 15.
BBC releases trailer for 'The Responder' series starring Martin Freeman
TV // 54 minutes ago
BBC releases trailer for 'The Responder' series starring Martin Freeman
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- BBC One has dropped the first trailer for its five-part police drama "The Responder" starring Martin Freeman.
Liev Schreiber hunts for Jon Voight in 'Ray Donovan: The Movie' trailer
TV // 1 hour ago
Liev Schreiber hunts for Jon Voight in 'Ray Donovan: The Movie' trailer
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Showtime released a trailer for "Ray Donovan: The Movie" on Monday. The film premieres Jan. 14 on Showtime.
'This is Us' revisits the past in new teaser for final season
TV // 1 hour ago
'This is Us' revisits the past in new teaser for final season
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- NBC looks back at emotional moments from "This is Us" in a new teaser trailer for the show's upcoming sixth and final season.
Prince Harry, William remember Prince Philip in discovery+ special
TV // 1 hour ago
Prince Harry, William remember Prince Philip in discovery+ special
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Discovery+ announced the premiere date for its upcoming special "Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers" on Monday. It will premiere Dec. 16 on the streaming service.
'MacGruber' gives a jailhouse interview in new teaser for Peacock series
TV // 2 hours ago
'MacGruber' gives a jailhouse interview in new teaser for Peacock series
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Will Forte's MacGruber gives an interview from inside of a jail in a new teaser trailer for Peacock's upcoming "MacGruber" series.
Bobby Flay inks new deal with Food Network
TV // 6 hours ago
Bobby Flay inks new deal with Food Network
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- Celebrity chef Bobby Flay has signed a new deal with Food Network, his television home for nearly three decades.
Keeley Hawes to star in BBC thriller 'Crossfire'
TV // 7 hours ago
Keeley Hawes to star in BBC thriller 'Crossfire'
Nov. 22 (UPI) -- "Bodyguard" and "It's a Sin" actress Keeley Hawes has signed on to star in "Crossfire," a three-part BBC thriller, set in the Canary Islands.
'Saved by the Bell' Season 2 meant to include the late Dustin Diamond
TV // 12 hours ago
'Saved by the Bell' Season 2 meant to include the late Dustin Diamond
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 22 (UPI) -- "Saved By the Bell" executive producers and cast members discuss the new season, which intended to welcome Dustin Diamond back as Screech before he died in February.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Dan Aykroyd's brother, Peter, dead at 66
Dan Aykroyd's brother, Peter, dead at 66
'Saved by the Bell' Season 2 meant to include the late Dustin Diamond
'Saved by the Bell' Season 2 meant to include the late Dustin Diamond
Bobby Flay inks new deal with Food Network
Bobby Flay inks new deal with Food Network
AMAs: BTS wins big, Olivia Rodrigo takes home New Artist of the Year
AMAs: BTS wins big, Olivia Rodrigo takes home New Artist of the Year
Disney releases 'Muppets Haunted Mansion' 'blooper reel'
Disney releases 'Muppets Haunted Mansion' 'blooper reel'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement