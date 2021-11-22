'We Are Lady Parts' renewed for a second season

Nov. 22 (UPI) -- The hit show We Are Lady Parts, a musical comedy about a Muslim female punk band that premiered in 2021, has been renewed for a second season by Peacock and the Britain's Channel 4.

The show was written by Nida Manzoor, with six episodes so far. Anjana Vasan plays the show's main character.

"I definitely wanted to show different kinds of Muslim women, none of whom are having a crisis of faith," Manzoor said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in June. She described the show as a semi-autobiographical comedy, for which she also wrote multiple punk rock songs with her siblings.

The series won the prestigious 2021 Edinburgh TV Award for Best Comedy Series and Manzoor was recently announced as the recipient of the illustrious 2021 Rose d'Or Emerging Talent Award, with the show also receiving a nomination for the Rose d'Or Comedy Drama & Sitcom award.

The show has received rave reviews from Rotten Tomatoes.